Photos: Marvin The Paranoid Android Spotted At Riverside Studios Ahead Of THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY Opening

With just three weeks to go before the opening of THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY at Riverside Studios, a familiar figure has been seen wandering the halls in Hammersmith. Visitors were surprised this week to encounter Marvin the Paranoid Android quietly roaming rehearsal spaces ahead of the show’s opening on November 15..Check out photos of the Marvin spottings here!

Witnesses described the anxious android as shuffling through corridors, muttering about being ignored by “less intelligent life forms,” and occasionally casting suspicious glances at passersby. Staff at Riverside Studios confirmed Marvin appeared “perfectly operational, if a little distrustful of everyone’s motives.”

The sighting arrives as anticipation builds for the world premiere of THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY, which will run from November 15, 2025, to February 15, 2026. The production invites audiences into Douglas Adams’ imaginative universe, guiding them through pubs, spaceships, and alien worlds in search of answers to life, the universe, and everything.

Co-created by Arvind Ethan David, protégé of Douglas Adams, the new live adaptation reimagines the beloved story as an immersive theatrical experience combining design, technology, and humor to honor one of Britain’s most distinctive voices in science fiction.

When asked for comment, Marvin remarked: “Brain the size of a planet and they put me on the stage? Call that job satisfaction? ’Cause I don’t. Also, who do I talk to about the state of my dressing room?”

David added, “Marvin has earned his place in the pantheon of great literary creations—smarter than Sherlock, more capable than Jeeves, and more depressed than Eeyore. It’s an honor to be part of the team bringing him to new audiences. Unfortunately, he doesn’t see it that way.”

About the Production

THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY is created by award-winning writer and producer Arvind Ethan David (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency on Netflix, Douglas Adams: The Ends of the Earth) and Emmy Award–winning stage designer Jason Ardizzone-West (Lady Gaga, Jesus Christ Superstar Live). The production will be choreographed by Anjali Mehra (The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale, Jesus Christ Superstar) and co-directed by Simon Evans (Staged, Inside No. 9: Stage/Fright), Georgia Clarke-Day (Monopoly Lifesized, The Traitors: Live Experience), and David Frias-Robles (Taskmaster: The Live Experience, Inside No. 9: Stage/Fright) for Myriad Entertainment.

The creative team also includes Costume Designer Susan Kulkarni, lighting designer Aiden Bromley for Woodroffe Bassett Design, sound designer and composer Ed Lewis, video designer Leo Flint for Studio Flint, puppet designer Charlie Tymms, and casting director Anne Vosser.

Based on Douglas Adams’ novels and the Touchstone Pictures film, the show is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatricals. The new production is produced by Tamar Climan (Tony Award–winning producer, Jagged Little Pill) and Prodigal Entertainment, with general management by Smart Entertainment. Co-producers include Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw and Concord Theatricals.

Ticket Information

Performances will run from Saturday 15 November 2025 to Sunday 15 February 2026 at Riverside Studios, 101 Queen Caroline Street, London, W6 9BN. Press performance is scheduled for Wednesday 26 November 2025.

Standard tickets start at £42, with group rates available from £31 and school rates from £24. VIP tickets begin at £77 and include priority entry, reserved seating, one Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster (alcoholic or non-alcoholic), and a collectible Infinite Improbability Deck of cards. Group booking inquiries can be directed to groups@kxtickets.com.