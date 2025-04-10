Photos: MIDNIGHT COWBOY – A NEW MUSICAL First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at the cast of MIDNIGHT COWBOY – A NEW MUSICAL here! The production is now playing at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

This powerful adaptation has a book by Bryony Lavery, which breathes new life into the classic story, exploring the depths of friendship and ambition, and soundtrack by three-time Ivor Novello Award-winning composer Francis “Eg” White, who has written songs for Adele, Sam Smith, Florence + The Machine and James Morrison. Also directed and choreographed by Nick Winston.

The cast of MIDNIGHT COWBOY includes Max Bowden, Paul Jacob French and Tori Allen-Martin, who star as Rico ‘Ratzo’ Rizzo, Joe Buck and Cass.

Also starring in MIDNIGHT COWBOY – A NEW MUSICAL is Elena Breschi as Delores, Joanne Henry as Grandma Sally, Nick Len as Swing, Hollie-Ann Lowe as Swing, Dean Makowski-Clayton as Student, Christian Maynard as Tombaby, Phoebe Roberts as Chalkline Annie, Tim Rogers as Woodsy Niles, Rohan Tickell as Mr O’Daniel, Matthew White as Towny.

The new musical is based on the novel by James Leo Herlihy which inspired the beloved triple Academy Award-winning 1969 film, starring Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman. Midnight Cowboy captures the gripping tension of dreaming big whilst trying to survive the grind of New York City.

Comments