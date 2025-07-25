Photos: MAIDEN VOYAGE at Southwark Playhouse First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of Maiden Voyage is now playing at Southwark Playhouse, Elephant. This new musical, with book and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Carmel Dean, tells the story of how Tracy Edwards skippered the first all female crew aboard a ship called Maiden and made history competing in the 1989/90 Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race.

Tara Overfield Wilkinson directs Chelsea Halfpenny (Tracy Edwards), Naomi Alade (Jo), Laura Tyrer (Pat), Shahaf Ifhar (King Hussein), Juliette Artigala (Michele/Tanja), Alex Bowen (Dawn Riley), Molly Cleere (Nancy), Sam DeFeo (Mandi), Olivia Hewitt-Jones (Marie Claude), Rowan Macpherson (Sally), Olivia Mitchell (Claire), Billy Roberts (Walter/Reporter/Navigator) and Daniel Robinson (Howard Reporter).

It’s 1990, and Tracy Edwards makes history by leading the first all-female sailing crew around the globe in the Whitbread Round the World Race. But how did a 20-something high-school dropout and galley cook end up being the skipper and navigator on such a ground-breaking race?

Was it a chance meeting with King Hussein of Jordan, who encouraged her to dare to try? Was it something that she needed to prove to herself or to her mother? Or is there something else that makes a person do the unexpected and extraordinary?

Charting a thrilling and unforgettable journey across oceans and horizons, Tracy and her crew’s epic true story comes to life in a sweeping, extraordinary new musical.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith Photography

