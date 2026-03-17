2:22 – A GHOST STORY Available for UK Amateur Stages Starting August 2026

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Theatre publishers and performing rights agents Nick Hern Books have announced that 2:22 - A Ghost Story by Danny Robins will be available for amateur performance within the UK from 1 August 2026 to 31 December 2027.

In this spine-chilling, funny and scary thriller by the creator of hit podcasts The Battersea Poltergeist (BBC Radio 4) and Uncanny (BBC Radio 4, also adapted for BBC Two), couple Jenny and Sam - and their baby Phoebe - have recently moved into their new home. But something feels wrong: over the baby monitor, at 2:22 every night, Jenny hears footsteps around her daughter's cot.

When their friends Lauren and Ben come round for a housewarming dinner, they drink wine, relive their pasts, and argue about the existence of ghosts. They decide to stay up until 2:22, to discover the truth. Over one adrenaline-filled night - as the foxes scream outside - secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear...

Originally premiered by Runaway Entertainment at the Noël Coward Theatre in August 2021, 2:22 - A Ghost Story has since enjoyed seven acclaimed seasons in London's West End, thirty productions worldwide, and is now thrilling audiences once again on its second record-breaking tour of the UK and Ireland, running through July. The production won Best New Play at the 2022 WhatsOnStage Awards and received three Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Play.

Amateur-theatre groups are now invited to apply to perform the play, with applications considered on a case-by-case basis. Interested groups can apply to do so via the Nick Hern Books website at https://www.nickhernbooks.co.uk/plays-to-perform.

Tamara von Werthern, Performing Rights Manager at Nick Hern Books, said:

'We have been inundated with interest for 2:22 - A Ghost Story ever since we first published the play in 2021, and so we're very excited to be able to license amateur productions of Danny Robins' gripping psychological thriller. As soon as I first read the play - and even more so when I saw it in the West End - I knew it would be hugely popular within the amateur-theatre community. We look forward to seeing many companies bring this spine-tingling sensation to their stages to chill and thrill their own audiences.'

Photo Credit: Helen Murray.