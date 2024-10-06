Photos: J. Smith-Cameron, Mark Rylance, & More in JUNO AND THE PAYCOCK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seán O’Casey's timeless masterpiece, Juno and the Paycock, directed by Tony and Olivier award-winner Matthew Warchus is now running at the Gielgud Theatre through 23 November 2024. Get a first look at production photos here!

The cast features J. Smith-Cameron (Juno Boyle) and Mark Rylance (‘Captain’ Jack Boyle), Paul Hilton (‘Joxer’ Daly), Aisling Kearns (Mary Boyle), Eimhin Fitzgerald Doherty (Johnny Boyle), Ingrid Craigie (Mrs Tancred), Anna Healy (Mrs Maisie Madigan), Chris Walley (Charles Bentham), Seán Duggan (‘Needle’ Nugent), Leo Hanna (Jerry Devine), Jessica Cervi, Caolan McCarthy, Bryan Moriarty, John Rice and Jacinta Whyte.

Juno and the Paycock sees Sonia Friedman, Matthew Warchus and Mark Rylance reunite following their acclaimed productions of Boeing-Boeing and La Bête. The strictly limited run opens at the Gielgud Theatre on Thursday 3 October, with previews from Saturday 21 September, and runs until Saturday 23 November 2024.

The creative team is Rob Howell (Set and Costume Designer), Hugh Vanstone (Lighting Designer), Claire van Kampen (Composer), Simon Baker (Sound Designer) and Serena Hill CDG (Casting Director).

‘WHAT CAN GOD DO AGAINST THE STUPIDITY OF MEN?’

Dublin, 1922, the Irish Civil War is tearing the nation apart. In the cauldron of the family’s tiny tenement flat, Juno Boyle, a beleaguered matriarch whose sharp wit is a survival tool, struggles to make ends meet and keep the family together. Her husband, ‘Captain’ Jack Boyle, fancies himself a ship's commander but sails no further than the pub. When providence comes knocking with life changing news, could the family’s troubles finally fade away?

Poetic, poignant, and hilarious, Juno and the Paycock is a big-hearted, black-humoured, tragi-comic triumph that reflects on a mother’s resilience in the midst of life’s most trying moments.

Comments