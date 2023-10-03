Photos: Inside Rehearsals for The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's KING LEAR

Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in Shakespeare's tragedy, coming to the Wyndham's Theatre later this month.
Images have been released from inside the rehearsal room for The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company’s King Lear.
King Lear will run at Wyndham’s Theatre. Previews for the production begin on 21 October and the official opening night is 31 October 2023.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
Caleb Obediah (Albany)
Chloe Fenwick-Brown (Oswald)
Corey Mylchreest (Edmund)
Deborah Alli (Goneril) & Caleb Obediah (Albany)
Doug Colling (Edgar) & Joseph Kloska (Gloucester)
Dylan Corbett-Bader (King of France), Deborah Alli (Goneril) & Melanie-Joyce Bermudez (Regan)
Eleanor de Rohan (Kent)
Hughie Oa??Donnell (Cornwall)
Jessica Revell (Cordelia & Fool)
Jessica Revell (Cordelia) & Dylan Corbett-Bader (King of France)
Kenneth Branagh (Lear) & Jessica Revell (Cordelia)
Kenneth Branagh (Lear)
Mara Allen (Curan) & Raymond Anum (Burgundy)
Melanie-Joyce Bermudez (Regan)
Raymond Anum (Burgundy)
The company
