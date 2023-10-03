Photos: Inside Rehearsals for The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's KING LEAR

Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in Shakespeare's tragedy, coming to the Wyndham's Theatre later this month.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Images have been released from inside the rehearsal room for The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company’s King Lear.

King Lear will run at Wyndham’s Theatre. Previews for the production begin on 21 October and the official opening night is 31 October 2023.

Check out the photos here.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

King Lear
Caleb Obediah (Albany)

King Lear
Chloe Fenwick-Brown (Oswald)

King Lear
Corey Mylchreest (Edmund)

King Lear
Deborah Alli (Goneril) & Caleb Obediah (Albany)

King Lear
Doug Colling (Edgar) & Joseph Kloska (Gloucester)

King Lear
Dylan Corbett-Bader (King of France), Deborah Alli (Goneril) & Melanie-Joyce Bermudez (Regan)

King Lear
Eleanor de Rohan (Kent)

King Lear
Hughie Oa??Donnell (Cornwall)

King Lear
Jessica Revell (Cordelia & Fool)

King Lear
Jessica Revell (Cordelia) & Dylan Corbett-Bader (King of France)

King Lear
Kenneth Branagh (Lear) & Jessica Revell (Cordelia)

King Lear
Kenneth Branagh (Lear)

King Lear
Mara Allen (Curan) & Raymond Anum (Burgundy)

King Lear
Melanie-Joyce Bermudez (Regan)

King Lear
Raymond Anum (Burgundy)

King Lear
The company



