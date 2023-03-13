Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for DANCING AT LUGHNASA at the National Theatre

See new photos of Josie Rourke’s revival of Brian Friel’s Olivier Award-winning play

Mar. 13, 2023  
Rehearsal photos have been released for Josie Rourke's striking revival of Brian Friel's Olivier Award-winning play, Dancing at Lughnasa, opening in the Olivier theatre in April.

The cast includes Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls), Ardal O'Hanlon (Father Ted), Alison Oliver(Conversations with Friends) and Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) alongside Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Bláithín Mac Gabhann, Justine Mitchell and Tom Riley.

Set during harvest time in County Donegal, 1936, outside the village of Ballybeg, the five Mundy sisters battle poverty to raise seven-year-old Michael and care for their Uncle Jack. During the Festival of Lughnasa, Pagan and Christian meet and collide. The sisters fight, love, dance, yearn and survive, in this astonishing evocation of a family's world on the brink of change.

Director Josie Rourke said: "In my time as Artistic Director of the Donmar, we staged four works by Brian Friel. During those years, I was lucky enough to meet Brian and it was a joyous honour to be near this great man and his plays, which are defining works of the theatre. It's a privilege to be the director of this revival for the National Theatre. It was on the South Bank that the seed of the play was planted with Friel and it was always his intention that this play be produced by the NT. I'm so happy to be working with this glorious cast and creative team to bring it to the Olivier stage."

See the photos from rehearsal below.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Wayne McGregor

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor

Tom Riley

Siobhán McSweeney

Siobhán McSweeney

Siobhán McSweeney & Ardal O'Hanlon

Louisa Harland

Justine Mitchell

Josie Rouke

The Cast

Bláthín Mac Gabhann

Ardal O'Hanlon

Ardal O'Hanlon

Alison Oliver

Alison Oliver

Dancing at Lughnasa is at the National Theatre from 6 April - 27 May.




From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan


