Photos: Inside Rehearsal for BLUE/ORANGE At Greenwich Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released for Blue/Orange at Greenwich Theatre, which will run from October 1 through October 25, 2025. The landmark 25th anniversary revival of Joe Penhall’s Olivier Award-winning play will feature an updated script that reframes the dynamics of race, gender, and power within the mental health system.

The cast will include John Michie, known for Taggart, Holby City, and Coronation Street; Rhianne Barreto, whose screen work includes The Outlaws, Honour, and No Escape; and Matthew Morrison, seen in EastEnders and Boy Meets Boy. The production will follow Christopher, a young Black patient who claims to be the son of an African dictator, and the two psychiatrists responsible for his care.

In a major shift for the anniversary staging, Penhall has adapted the original script so that the character of Bruce, traditionally a young white British man, is now reimagined as a young South Asian woman. This change heightens the cultural and professional tensions at the heart of the play while presenting a more contemporary reflection of the NHS in 2025.

Artistic Director James Haddrell said, “Changing the character of Bruce, written and traditionally presented as a young white man, to a young south Asian female gives new resonance to her interactions with the other characters, adds further layering to debates about race and cultural heritage, and presents a more contemporary picture of health care in Britain in the 2020s.”

Blue/Orange will run from October 1–25, 2025, at Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, London SE10 8ES. Press night is scheduled for October 8 at 7:30 p.m.