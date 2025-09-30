 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for BLUE/ORANGE At Greenwich Theatre

The 25th anniversary production of Joe Penhall’s award-winning play runs October 1–25, 2025.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rehearsal photos have been released for Blue/Orange at Greenwich Theatre, which will run from October 1 through October 25, 2025. The landmark 25th anniversary revival of Joe Penhall’s Olivier Award-winning play will feature an updated script that reframes the dynamics of race, gender, and power within the mental health system.

The cast will include John Michie, known for Taggart, Holby City, and Coronation Street; Rhianne Barreto, whose screen work includes The Outlaws, Honour, and No Escape; and Matthew Morrison, seen in EastEnders and Boy Meets Boy. The production will follow Christopher, a young Black patient who claims to be the son of an African dictator, and the two psychiatrists responsible for his care.

In a major shift for the anniversary staging, Penhall has adapted the original script so that the character of Bruce, traditionally a young white British man, is now reimagined as a young South Asian woman. This change heightens the cultural and professional tensions at the heart of the play while presenting a more contemporary reflection of the NHS in 2025.

Artistic Director James Haddrell said, “Changing the character of Bruce, written and traditionally presented as a young white man, to a young south Asian female gives new resonance to her interactions with the other characters, adds further layering to debates about race and cultural heritage, and presents a more contemporary picture of health care in Britain in the 2020s.”

Blue/Orange will run from October 1–25, 2025, at Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, London SE10 8ES. Press night is scheduled for October 8 at 7:30 p.m. 

Photo Credit: Eleanor Hill

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for BLUE/ORANGE At Greenwich Theatre Image
John Michie, Rhianne Barreto, Matthew Morrison

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for BLUE/ORANGE At Greenwich Theatre Image
John Michie, Rhianne Barreto, Matthew Morrison

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for BLUE/ORANGE At Greenwich Theatre Image
John Michie, Rhianne Barreto, Matthew Morrison

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for BLUE/ORANGE At Greenwich Theatre Image
John Michie, Rhianne Barreto, Matthew Morrison

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for BLUE/ORANGE At Greenwich Theatre Image
John Michie, Rhianne Barreto, Matthew Morrison

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for BLUE/ORANGE At Greenwich Theatre Image
John Michie, Rhianne Barreto, Matthew Morrison




Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Book of Mormon
81 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Operation Mincemeat
72 ratings

Operation Mincemeat
Buena Vista Social Club
40 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
Moulin Rouge!
125 ratings

Moulin Rouge!

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos