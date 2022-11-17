Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WATCH ON THE RHINE at Donmar Warehouse

Performances run 9 December - 4 February.

Nov. 17, 2022  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Lillian Hellman's masterpiece political thriller Watch on the Rhine. The cast includes Kate Duchêne (Anise), Caitlin FitzGerald (Sara Muller) and Patricia Hodge (Fanny Farrelly), with John Light (Teck de Brancovis), Carlyss Peer (Marthe de Brancovis), Geoffrey Streatfeild (David Farrelly), Mark Waschke (Kurt Muller) and David Webber (Joseph).

They are joined by Finley Glasgow (Joshua Muller), Tamar Laniado and Chloe Raphael (Babette Muller), Bertie Caplan and Henry Hunt (Bodo Muller).

Part of the Donmar's 30th anniversary season, the first major London revival of Watch on the Rhine in over 40 years, directed by Ellen McDougall, opens on 15 December, with previews from 9 December, and runs until 4 February 2023. It is the first production to provide £10 tickets for audiences aged under 30 to mark the special milestone of the Donmar's 30th birthday with support from Associate Sponsor Barclays.

The production is designed by Basia Bińkowska, with lighting design by Azusa Ono, sound design by Tingying Dong, fight direction by Cristian Cardenas, musical direction by Josh Middleton, video design by Sarah Readman, casting director Anna Cooper CDG, dramaturgy by Emma Jude Harris and Zoe Svendsen, voice and dialect coaching by Nia Lynn. Anti-racism consultancy for the production is provided by mezze eade.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Caitlin Fitzgerald, Geoffrey Streatfield

Caitlin Fitzgerald

Caitlin Fitzgerald

Carlyss Peer, John Light

Chloe Raphael, Bertie Caplan, Finley Glasgow

David Webber

Henry Hunt, Kate Duchene, Tamar Laniado, Finley Glasgow

John Light

Kate Duchene, David Webber

Patricia Hodge

Mark Waschke, Patricia Hodge

Mark Waschke

Patricia Hodge

