Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE BREACH at Hampstead Theatre

Rehearsal images have been released for the UK premiere of Naomi Wallace's new play, The Breach. Directed by Sarah Frankcom, The Breach will run from 6 May until 4 June 2022. Check out the photos below!

Hindsight proves devastating in this absorbing drama which puts trust and loyalty on the line amongst a group of teenage friends. Featuring a wealth of emerging talent, the cast includes Charlie Beck (Masters Of The Air, Apple TV); Jasmine Blackborow (Shadow and Bone, Netflix); Alfie Jones (Teenage Dick, Donmar Warehouse; Richard III, RSC); Tom Lewis (Gentleman Jack, BBC); Douggie McMeekin (Bach & Sons, Bridge Theatre; Chernobyl, Sky); Stanley Morgan (The Sandman, Netflix) and Shannon Tarbet (Yous Two, Hampstead Theatre; Killing Eve, BBC).

Frankcom is joined by designer, Naomi Dawson; lighting director, Rick Fisher; sound designer, Tingying Dong; voice director, Michaela Kennen; movement director, Jennifer Jackson; casting director, Nadine Rennie CDG and assistant director, Tramaine Reindorf.

Love has no limits for the Diggs siblings: there's nothing that 17-year-old Jude won't do to keep her younger brother Acton safe. Growing up in the turbulence of 1970s America, Jude works nights and weekends to pay the bills, just so that they can stay together and with their mother. But when Acton's troublesome pals form a club in their basement, a foolish game threatens to upend Jude's plans, and derail their lives forever. How far will Jude go to protect her brother? And who will pay the eventual price of her doing so?

Naomi Wallace makes her Hampstead debut. A MacArthur Fellowship recipient and Obie Award winner, Wallace's previous credits include One Flea Spare (Bush Theatre), Slaughter City (Royal Shakespeare Company), Things of Dry Hours (Young Vic) and And I And Silence (Finborough Theatre). The Breach is Wallace's first in a trilogy of plays about different communities in Kentucky.

Sarah Frankcom directs her first Hampstead production. As Artistic Director of Manchester Royal Exchange, her work included West Side Story, Light Falls and Our Town, and, in collaboration with Maxine Peake for Manchester International Festival, The Nico Project and The Skriker.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson