Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Armando Iannucci's PANDEMONIUM at the Soho Theatre

Wayward Productions in association with Soho Theatre bring Pandemonium to the stage from 1 December 2023.
Pandemonium, a wild account of our great leaders grappling with the Pandemic and then with each other, has released rehearsal photos ahead of its run at the Soho Theatre.
Check out the photos below!
The Pandemonium Players are Faye Castelow, Paul Chahidi, Debra Gillett, Natasha Jayetileke and Amalia Vitale.
A caustic entertainment for the winter months, Pandemonium relates the Johnson-Truss-Sunak years in all their glory. Re-live the horror. The Mess. The Murk. The Lying about the Lies.
Jingle while you mingle. It’s one big party. Bring a suitcase.
Written by Mr Armando Iannucci, Directed by Mr Patrick Marber, Set and Costume Design by Anisha Fields, Lighting by Jackie Shemesh, Sound and Composition by Adam Cork, Movement by EJ Boyle, Associate Director Ed Madden, with Stage Management by Kate Foster, Katie Bachtler, Zoë Mackinnon, Illustration Andy Riley and Casting by Jacob Sparrow.
Photo Credit: Jack Jeffreys
Amalia Vitale
Amalia Vitale and Natasha Jayetileke
Amalia Vitale, Paul Chahidia, Faye Castelow
Armando Iannucci, Natasha Jayetileke, Patrick Marber, Paul Chahidi, Faye Castelow, Amalia Vitale, Debra Gillett
Debra Gillette, Amalia Vitale
Natasha Jayetileke, Paul Chahidi, Faye Castelow, Debra Gillett, Amalia Vitale
Paul Chahidi, Natasha Jayetileke
Paul Chahidi, Amalia Vitale, Faye Castelow
Paul Chahidi, Amalia Vitale, Patrick Marber, Debra Gillett
Videos
