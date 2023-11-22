Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Armando Iannucci's PANDEMONIUM at the Soho Theatre

Wayward Productions in association with Soho Theatre bring Pandemonium to the stage from 1 December 2023.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

Pandemonium, a wild account of our great leaders grappling with the Pandemic and then with each other, has released rehearsal photos ahead of its run at the Soho Theatre. 

Check out the photos below!

The Pandemonium Players are Faye Castelow, Paul Chahidi, Debra Gillett, Natasha Jayetileke and Amalia Vitale.

A caustic entertainment for the winter months, Pandemonium relates the Johnson-Truss-Sunak years in all their glory. Re-live the horror. The Mess. The Murk. The Lying about the Lies.

Jingle while you mingle. It’s one big party. Bring a suitcase.


Written by Mr Armando Iannucci, Directed by Mr Patrick Marber, Set and Costume Design by Anisha Fields, Lighting by Jackie Shemesh, Sound and Composition by Adam Cork, Movement by EJ Boyle, Associate Director Ed Madden, with Stage Management by Kate Foster, Katie Bachtler, Zoë Mackinnon, Illustration Andy Riley and Casting by Jacob Sparrow. 

Photo Credit: Jack Jeffreys

Amalia Vitale
Amalia Vitale

Amalia Vitale and Natasha Jayetileke

Amalia Vitale, Paul Chahidia, Faye Castelow
Amalia Vitale and Natasha Jayetileke

Armando Iannucci, Natasha Jayetileke, Patrick Marber, Paul Chahidi, Faye Castelow, Amalia Vitale, Debra Gillett
Amalia Vitale, Paul Chahidia, Faye Castelow

Debra Gillette, Amalia Vitale
Armando Iannucci, Natasha Jayetileke, Patrick Marber, Paul Chahidi, Faye Castelow, Amalia Vitale, Debra Gillett

Natasha Jayetileke, Paul Chahidi, Faye Castelow, Debra Gillett, Amalia Vitale
Debra Gillette, Amalia Vitale

Paul Chahidi
Natasha Jayetileke, Paul Chahidi, Faye Castelow, Debra Gillett, Amalia Vitale

Paul Chahidi, Natasha Jayetileke
Paul Chahidi

Paul Chahidi, Amalia Vitale, Faye Castelow
Paul Chahidi, Natasha Jayetileke

Paul Chahidi, Amalia Vitale, Patrick Marber, Debra Gillett
Paul Chahidi, Amalia Vitale, Faye Castelow

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Armando Iannucci's PANDEMONIUM at the Soho Theatre
Paul Chahidi, Amalia Vitale, Patrick Marber, Debra Gillett


