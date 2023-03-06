Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End

The production opens atÂ theÂ Prince Edward TheatreÂ fromÂ Friday 31 MarchÂ 2023.Â 

Mar. 06, 2023 Â 

All new photos have been released of the cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations in rehearsals.

The production stars Cameron Bernard Jones as Melvin Franklin, Kyle Cox as Paul Williams, Sifiso Mazibuko as Otis Williams, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as David Ruffin and Mitchell Zhangazha as Eddie Kendricks, opening at the Prince Edward Theatre from Friday 31 March 2023.

Check out the photos below!

The company is completed by Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Natalia Brown, Ryan Carter, Hannah Fairclough, Christopher Gopaul, Daniel Haswell, Naomi Katiyo, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Holly Liburd, Darnell Mathew-James, Simeon Montague, Posi Morakinyo, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Michael James Stewart, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Dylan Turner and Kevin Yates.

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows the remarkable journey of the group from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, how they rose, the ground-breaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's Grammy Award-winning music including the hits My Girl, Just My Imagination, Papa Was a Rollin' Stone, Get Ready, Ain't Too Proud to Beg and so many more.

AIN'T TOO PROUD has a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau and reunites two-time Tony Award winning director Des McAnuff with Tony and Olivier Award winning choreographer Sergio Trujilio, whose previous collaborations include the Tony Award winning hit show Jersey Boys. It has Scenic Design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill with Costume Design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell. Tony Award winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley and Tony Award winning Sound Designer Steve Canyon Kennedy united once again following their success working together on Jersey Boys. Projection Design is by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, Hair and Wig Design by Charles G. LaPointe. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Kenny Seymour, Orchestrations by Drama Desk Award winner Harold Wheeler, Music Direction by Matt Smith and Casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

AIN'T TOO PROUD is produced in the West End by Ira Pittelman, Tom Hulce, Stephen Gabriel and Jamie Wilson.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Cameron Bernard Jones

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Kyle Cox

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Mitchell Zhangazha, Cameron Bernard Jones, Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Kyle Cox, Sifiso Mazibuko

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Mitchell Zhangazha

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Sifiso Mazibuko and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Sifiso Mazibuko

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Evonnee Bentley-Holder

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Tosh Wanogho-Maud




AINT TOO PROUD National Tour Comes to Tulsa PAC in April Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD National Tour Comes to Tulsa PAC in April
Single tickets for the twelve-time Tony nominated Broadway smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, went on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:30am.
AINT TOO PROUD National Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in April 2023 Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD National Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in April 2023
AIN'T TOO PROUD will play the Tulsa PAC April 4-9, 2023 for eight performances. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:30am.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AINT TOO PROUD in Los Angeles Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AIN'T TOO PROUD in Los Angeles
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the TemptationsÂ opened at Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theater on Thursday, December 15th and runs through January 1st. Check out photos from the opening here!
West End Production of AINT TOO PROUD Finds its Temptations Photo
West End Production of AIN'T TOO PROUD Finds its Temptations
The West End production of AIN'T TOO PROUD has announced the quintet taking on the iconic roles of The Temptations at the Prince Edward Theatre from Friday 31 March 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Sean Delaney, Shubham Saraf & Kiran Sonia Sawar in BRILLIANT JERKS at Southwark PlayhousePhotos: First Look at Sean Delaney, Shubham Saraf & Kiran Sonia Sawar in BRILLIANT JERKS at Southwark Playhouse
March 3, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Brilliant Jerks at Southwark Playhouse!
Cast and Creative Team Announced For F**KING MEN at Waterloo East TheatreCast and Creative Team Announced For F**KING MEN at Waterloo East Theatre
March 3, 2023

Alex Britt, Charlie Condou, Derek Mitchell and Stanton Plummer-Cambridge are announced today as the cast in F**king Men, a fascinating, funny and provocative story of sex, love and connection.
Photos: First Look at the New Cast of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at The Other PalacePhotos: First Look at the New Cast of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at The Other Palace
March 3, 2023

All new production photos have been released from Heathers the Musical, to celebrate the new cast who started their run at The Other Palace on 21stÂ February. The show is now booking until 3 September 2023.
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for OPERATION MINCEMEAT in the West EndFull Cast and Creative Team Announced for OPERATION MINCEMEAT in the West End
March 3, 2023

Following five sold-out development runs at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 & 2022, plus an extended Riverside Studios run last summer, the full cast and creative team for the West End premiere of Operation Mincemeat - a new musical, has been announced.
Billy Nevers, Jade Marvin, Luke Yates & More to Star in ROLES WE NEARLY PLAYED at The Union TheatreBilly Nevers, Jade Marvin, Luke Yates & More to Star in ROLES WE NEARLY PLAYED at The Union Theatre
March 2, 2023

West End stars unite for a light hearted evening of (horror) stories and performances from the roles they almost ended up playing - sadly is didn't go their way - but they can live out their fantasy of booking that role for one night only!
share