Photos: Inside Media Night For TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at the Gielgud Theatre

Last night was the media night for To Kill a Mockingbird at the Gielgud Theatre, featuring the new cast starring Matthew Modine. Guests included Lydia West and Gwendoline Christie. Check out photos from the evening below!
Matthew Modine and Cecilia Noble are now leading the new company of the critically acclaimed production of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird - a new play by Aaron Sorkin, directed by Bartlett Sher, currently running at the Gielgud Theatre, West End.
Matthew Modine and Cecilia Noble are joined by Cheryl Burniston, Colin R Campbell (Mr Roscoe/Dr Reynolds), Jack Crumlin, Alan Drake, Max Ferguson, Phillipa Flynn, Ellis Howard (Dill Harris), Jason Hughes (Bob Ewell), Niamh James, Julie Legrand, Nigel Lister, Sam Mitchell (Jem Finch), and George Telfer. The new company began performances on 21 November, 2022. Remaining in the company are Harry Attwell (Mr. Cunningham/Boo Radley), Helen Belbin (Miss Stephanie/Dill's Mother), Niall Buggy (Judge Taylor), John Hastings (Bailiff), Rebecca Hayes (Mayella Ewell), Simon Hepworth (Link Deas), Tom Mannion (Sheriff Heck Tate), Anna Munden (Scout Finch), TIWAI MUZA, Itoya Osagiede, Jude Owusu (Tom Robinson), Oyin Oyija, David Sturzaker (Horace Gilmer), and Natasha Williams (Mrs Dubose's Maid). Candida Caldicot (on organ), CIYO BROWN, and JACK BENJAMIN (on guitar) also continue with the production.
Tracy-Ann Oberman
Sam Mitchell, Matthew Modine, Anna Munden, Jason Hughes, Rebecca Hayes, Jude Owusu and Tom Mannion
Niall Buggy, Rebecca Hayes and Matthew Modine
Niall Buggy and Rebecca Hayes
Niall Buggy, Rebecca Hayes and Matthew Modine
Matthew Modine and Jude Owusu
Matthew Modine and Gwendoline Christie
Matthew Modine
Lydia West
Dennis Lawson & wife Karen
Julie Legrand
Jason Hughes
Gwendoline Christie
Gaby Roslin
Ellis Howard, Matthew Modine, Anna Munden and Sam Mitchell
Dennis Lawson
Ben Okri
Anna Munden, Julie Legrand and Rebecca Hayes
Related Stories
In 2019 the producers of the Broadway adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird sought to prevent small theaters around the country from staging an earlier dramatization of the novel. Now, the publisher of the earlier adaptation of the novel is seeking the stop the Broadway version of To Kill a Mockingbird from being staged at a variety of venues.
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD from Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher offers a reimagined framing of the classic novel and movie. The excellent cast, including Richard Thomas as Atticus, brings a moving confident, and powerful story to the stage about a time gone by with issues that feel as relevant as ever. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is from Broadway San Diego and is playing at the San Diego Civic Theatre through December 4th.
Tickets for the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am for the Houston premiere playing April 25-30, 2023 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2022-2023 Season.
The stars of To Kill A Mockingbird walked the red carpet at Broadway in Hollywood's Pantages Theatre - and BroadwayWorld was on hand to talk about bringing the classic story to cities across the country as the production lands in Los Angeles. Watch the video!
Lydia Wilson Departs Almeida Theatre's A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Due to Health Reasons; Week of Performances Canceled
December 8, 2022
The Almeida theatre has cancelled the first week of performances December 12-16.The production will now have its first preview on 17 December.
Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen, John Bishop & More in MOTHER GOOSE UK & Ireland Tour
December 8, 2022
See photos of the UK and Ireland tour of MOTHER GOOSE starring Ian McKellen and John Bishop.
Photos: First Look at NEWSIES, Opening Tonight at Troubadour Wembley Park
December 8, 2022
All new production photos have been released for Disney’s Newsies, making its UK premiere at Troubadour Wembley Park tonight, Thursday 8 December 2022. Previews began on 29 November.
Genesis Theatre Design Programme Launches to Increase Representation
December 8, 2022
The Genesis Foundation has announced the launch of a free training and mentoring programme for global majority applicants who are from socially and economically challenging backgrounds who want to pursue a career in theatre as a designer.
Sheridan Smith and Danny Mac Will Headline West End Proms Spectacular in Bedford Park
December 8, 2022
Bedford Park Concerts have announced that their Proms Spectacular concert will be a ‘West End’ style Proms for 2023. West End Sensation and actress Sheridan Smith, OBE along with actor and West End Star, Danny Mac will be the two star vocalists for Bedfordshire’s most prestigious al fresco Proms event for 2023.