Photos: Inside Flying Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG in the West End

Performances run Thursday 23 November 2023 – Sunday 14 January 2024.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 1 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 2 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 3 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED
Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfiel Photo 4 Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfield

Peter Pan Goes Wrong Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £18
Cast
Photos
Videos

Mischief's Peter Pan Goes Wrong sails into the West End for 7½ weeks only at the Lyric Theatre this Christmas (Thursday 23 November 2023 – Sunday 14 January 2024, with a Gala Performance on Tuesday 28 November) before continuing to tour the UK.

Check out all new photos from flying rehearsal below!

Returning to the West End following successful runs on Broadway and in Los Angeles are Matthew Cavendish (Max), Harry Kershaw (Chris), Chris Leask (Trevor), Ellie Morris (Lucy), Charlie Russell (Sandra), Greg Tannahill (Jonathan), and Nancy Zamit (Annie, 23 Nov – 17 Dec & 11 – 14 Jan). They are joined by the current UK touring cast Jamie Birkett (Annie, 19 Dec – 10 Jan), Clark Devlin (Dennis), Matthew Howell (Robert) and Jean-Luke Worrell (Francis). The company is completed by Romeo Mika, Clare Noy, Consuela Rolle, and Phil Yarrow.

Co-penned by Mischief’s award-winning writing trio, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Nominated for an Olivier Award for ‘Best New Comedy’ in 2016, Peter Pan Goes Wrong has enjoyed two West End seasons, a tour of Australia and New Zealand and two major UK tours. Original members of the Mischief company have just completed hugely successful Broadway and Los Angeles seasons of the production, winning the Drama Desk Award for ‘Unique Theatrical Experience’ and the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for ‘Favorite New Play’. Peter Pan Goes Wrong has just begun a 6 month UK tour, visiting venues around the country until April 2024. BBC One broadcast a one-hour version of the show on primetime television in December 2016, starring David Suchet as the guest narrator, watched by an audience of over six million worldwide.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with associate director Fred Gray, set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins and sound by Ella Wahlström. Original music by Rob Falconer and Richard Baker. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is regrettably produced by Kenny Wax Ltd. and Stage Presence Ltd. by arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd.

Photo Credit: Alex Styles Photography






RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look at Underbellys LA CLIQUE Photo
Photos: First Look at Underbelly's LA CLIQUE

Get a first look at this years cast of Olivier Award-winning La Clique.  Check out photos here!

2
Review: THE LOVE OF DON PERLIMPLÍN AND BELISA IN THE GARDEN, Cervantes Theatre Photo
Review: THE LOVE OF DON PERLIMPLÍN AND BELISA IN THE GARDEN, Cervantes Theatre

Paula Paz's unique staging of Lorca's brief but compelling play finds plenty in its text and invites the audience to find even more.

3
Video: John Lewis Releases LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS-Esque Christmas Advert Photo
Video: John Lewis Releases LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS-Esque Christmas Advert

Department store John Lewis has released its latest Christmas advert, which features something theatre fans may find familiar - a man-eating Venus flytrap not unlike Audrey II from Little Shop of Horrors! Check out the video here!

4
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Extends at The Kiln Theatre Photo
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Extends at The Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced that their production of new British musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is extending until 20 January 2024 due to public demand.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
HERE LIES LOVE
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You