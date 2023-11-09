Photos: Inside Flying Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG in the West End

Mischief's Peter Pan Goes Wrong sails into the West End for 7½ weeks only at the Lyric Theatre this Christmas (Thursday 23 November 2023 – Sunday 14 January 2024, with a Gala Performance on Tuesday 28 November) before continuing to tour the UK.

Check out all new photos from flying rehearsal below!

Returning to the West End following successful runs on Broadway and in Los Angeles are Matthew Cavendish (Max), Harry Kershaw (Chris), Chris Leask (Trevor), Ellie Morris (Lucy), Charlie Russell (Sandra), Greg Tannahill (Jonathan), and Nancy Zamit (Annie, 23 Nov – 17 Dec & 11 – 14 Jan). They are joined by the current UK touring cast Jamie Birkett (Annie, 19 Dec – 10 Jan), Clark Devlin (Dennis), Matthew Howell (Robert) and Jean-Luke Worrell (Francis). The company is completed by Romeo Mika, Clare Noy, Consuela Rolle, and Phil Yarrow.

Co-penned by Mischief’s award-winning writing trio, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Nominated for an Olivier Award for ‘Best New Comedy’ in 2016, Peter Pan Goes Wrong has enjoyed two West End seasons, a tour of Australia and New Zealand and two major UK tours. Original members of the Mischief company have just completed hugely successful Broadway and Los Angeles seasons of the production, winning the Drama Desk Award for ‘Unique Theatrical Experience’ and the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for ‘Favorite New Play’. Peter Pan Goes Wrong has just begun a 6 month UK tour, visiting venues around the country until April 2024. BBC One broadcast a one-hour version of the show on primetime television in December 2016, starring David Suchet as the guest narrator, watched by an audience of over six million worldwide.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with associate director Fred Gray, set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins and sound by Ella Wahlström. Original music by Rob Falconer and Richard Baker. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is regrettably produced by Kenny Wax Ltd. and Stage Presence Ltd. by arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd.

Photo Credit: Alex Styles Photography