Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre

pixeltracker

Magic Goes Wrong runs at the Apollo Theatre 21 October 2021 – 27 February 2022.

Oct. 8, 2021  

A selection of rehearsal images from Magic Goes Wrong, the Olivier nominated box office hit created by Mischief and Magic legends Penn & Teller, have been released!

Magic Goes Wrong runs at the Apollo Theatre 21 October 2021 - 27 February 2022.

Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of moderately skilled and accident-prone magicians presenting a charity fundraiser. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target! Created with Magic legends Penn & Teller, this evening of grand illusion with breath-taking tricks and typical Mischief comedy will tickle your funny bones and fill you with wonder. Magic Goes Wrong opened to critical acclaim and was nominated for Best Entertainment or Comedy at the 2020 Olivier Awards.

Magic Goes Wrong is written by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields & Teller, directed by Adam Meggido, designed by Will Bowen with costume designs by Roberto Surace. Lighting design is by David Howe, with Sound Design by Paul Groothuis and Video & Projection Design by Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the Magic Consultant. The Composer is Steve Brown, alongside Movement Director Ali James with Additional Material & Associate Direction by Hannah Sharkey.

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Tom Wainwright and Shane David Joseph

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Shane David Joseph

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Shane David Joseph with Scott Hunter, Nancy Zamit

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Shane David Joseph

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Nancy Zamit

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Kazeem Tosin-Amore, Scott Hunter, Nancy Zamit

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Kazeem Tosin-Amore

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Jane Milligan and Louise Beresford

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Henry Lewis, Sydney K. Smith and Scott Hunter

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Henry Lewis

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Genevieve Nicole with Scott Hunter

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Ensemble

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Christina James

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Ensemble

Photos: In Rehearsal For MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Apollo Theatre
Ben Hart


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You

  • AND STILL WE MOVE Comes to Teatro das Figuras This Week
  • BRASA Will Be Performed at Teatro das figuras Next Week
  • ROMEU & JULIETA Comes to Teatro das Figuras This Month
  • LIVING IN A BOX Comes to Teatro das Figuras