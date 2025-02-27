Photos: HADESTOWN London New Cast in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brand new rehearsal photos have been released of the new cast of the critically acclaimed West End production of Hadestown, who will begin performances at the Lyric Theatre, London from 11 March 2025. Check out the photos below!

The cast for the production, now in its second year in the West End includes Desmonda Cathabel, who most recently played Jasmine in the UK & Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin, as Eurydice; Olivier Award-nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, whose many credits include The Stepmother in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, as Persephone; Chris Jarman, who originated the role of Hagrid in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End, joins the company as Hades; Cedric Neal who was nominated for an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre, as Hermes; and Dylan Wood, who made his West End debut in Hadestown last year, returns as Orpheus.

Melanie Bright and Lauran Rae join Allie Daniel as the Fates; Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Ollie Bingham, Laura Delany and Sebastian Lim-Seet will play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda and Jasmine Triadi as Swings.

Hadestown opened to huge critical acclaim at the Lyric Theatre, London in February last year, five years after a sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018 and is now booking in the West End until 28 September 2025.

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony® and Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony® Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The Hadestown creative team includes David Neumann (Choreography), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Michael Krass (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (Sound Design), Liam Robinson (Music Supervision and Vocal Arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (Dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), and Tarek Merchant (Musical Director & Associate Music Supervisor). Casting by Jacob Sparrow.

Hadestown is produced in London by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and the National Theatre in association with JAS Theatricals.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

