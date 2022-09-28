Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE CANTERVILLE GHOST At Southwark Playhouse

The gloriously ghoulish show, directed by Olivia Jacobs, is part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the award-winning theatre company Tall Stories. 

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

The cast of four valiant vaudevillians has been announced for Oscar Wilde's uproarious spectacular The Canterville Ghost, which will haunt and delight audiences at the Southwark Playhouse this autumn, as part of a wider UK Tour. The gloriously ghoulish show, directed by Olivia Jacobs, is part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the award-winning theatre company Tall Stories.

Matt Jopling (The Canterville Ghost, UK Tour, Beauty and the Beast, New Wolsey Theatre, What The Ladybird Heard; The Lyric, UK/International Tour) will have audiences guffawing as the comedian, and Callum Patrick Hughes (The Great Gatsby, The Queen's Theatre Hornchurch; NewsRevue, Canal Café; Venus and Adonis, Wardrobe Theatre) will conjure excitement as the illusionist.

Katie Tranter will read minds as a phenomenal psychic (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Iris Theatre; Little Lily Harley, The Rude Mechanicals; Rumpelstiltskin, Insane Root), and Steve Watts (As You Like It, Cheek by Jowl; Jumpers, National Theatre/Piccadilly; My Fair Lady, Theatre Royal, Drury Lane/UK tour) completes the cast as the incomparable compere.

These extraordinary entertainers will bring their sensational variety acts to the stage - woven into Oscar Wilde's spooky story of the ghost of Sir Simon de Canterville, who vanished without a trace 300 years ago.

When the Otis family move into Canterville Hall, they're warned about the fearsome ghost that stalks its corridors. But the Otis family are a thoroughly modern bunch - has anyone warned the Canterville Ghost about them?

Olivia Jacobs, co-founder of Tall Stories and director, comments I'm thrilled to be working on The Canterville Ghost with this talented bunch. It's a show I have a huge affection for - a brilliant story with a lot of laughs but also a huge amount of heart. You never know what will happen behind the gates of Canterville Hall...


Tall Stories was founded in 1997 by Olivia Jacobs and Toby Mitchell, who have created all the company's shows since then. The award-winning company is celebrating their 25th anniversary year and continues to create shows for all ages. As a registered charity, Tall Stories has become internationally recognised for its exciting blend of storytelling theatre, original music and lots of laughs.

Photo Credit: Tobias Dobrzynski

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE CANTERVILLE GHOST At Southwark Playhouse
Tall Stories' The Canterville Ghost

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE CANTERVILLE GHOST At Southwark Playhouse
Tall Stories' The Canterville Ghost

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE CANTERVILLE GHOST At Southwark Playhouse
Tall Stories' The Canterville Ghost

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE CANTERVILLE GHOST At Southwark Playhouse
Tall Stories' The Canterville Ghost

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE CANTERVILLE GHOST At Southwark Playhouse
Tall Stories' The Canterville Ghost

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE CANTERVILLE GHOST At Southwark Playhouse
Tall Stories' The Canterville Ghost

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at HOUSE OF FLAMENKA World Premiere at the Peacock TheatrePhotos: First Look at HOUSE OF FLAMENKA World Premiere at the Peacock Theatre
September 28, 2022

'House of Flamenka' is the world premiere of a new dance spectacular, co-created and directed by dance legend Arlene Phillips, a lavish, extravagant and sexy fusion of Flamenco and Contemporary dance. The show runs through 8 October at the Peacock Theatre in the West End. Get a first look at photos here!
Photos: Get a First Look at New FROZEN Cast Members Emily Lane and Djavan van de Fliert as 'Anna' and 'Kristoff'Photos: Get a First Look at New FROZEN Cast Members Emily Lane and Djavan van de Fliert as 'Anna' and 'Kristoff'
September 28, 2022

Joining the company of Frozen in the West End are Emily Lane as Anna and Djavan van de Fliert as Kristoff, who from 28 September will play alongside Samantha Barks (Elsa) and more. Get a first look at the new cast members in character here!
Ballet Black Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New Performance At The Royal Opera HouseBallet Black Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New Performance At The Royal Opera House
September 28, 2022

Cassa Pancho's Ballet Black return to the Linbury Theatre this autumn with two new works to commemorate their twentieth anniversary. They present the Say It Loud / Black Sun mixed programme, new to the Royal Opera House, exploring the company's vibrant history and celebrating their impact on the British ballet landscape.
Ava Wong Davies Announced as Winner of the 2022 Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright's PrizeAva Wong Davies Announced as Winner of the 2022 Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright's Prize
September 28, 2022

Emerging playwright Ava Wong Davies has won the £5,000 Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright's Prize in association with Platform Presents for her play 'Graceland'.
The Unicorn Announces Four New Productions From January To July In Upcoming SeasonThe Unicorn Announces Four New Productions From January To July In Upcoming Season
September 28, 2022

The Unicorn has announced four new productions from as part of its upcoming season, including The Trial Of Josie K, Stiles And Drewe's The Three Billy Goats Gruff, The Invisible Man, and Squirrel.