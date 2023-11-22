Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour

HAMILTON stars Shaq Taylor as Alexander Hamilton, Sam Oladeinde as Aaron Burr, Gabriela Benedetti as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and more.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

Check out photos from the opening night of the UK and Ireland tour of HAMILTON at the Manchester Palace Theatre on Tuesday 21 November 2023!

HAMILTON stars Shaq Taylor as Alexander Hamilton, Sam Oladeinde as Aaron Burr, Gabriela Benedetti as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds,  KM Drew Boateng as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Daniel Boys as King George, Maya Britto as Eliza Hamilton, Aisha Jawando as Angelica Schuyler, DeAngelo Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Billy Nevers as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Charles Simmons as George Washington.

They are joined by Simeon Beckett, Taylor Bradshaw, Cletus Chan, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey, Kyeirah D’marni, Yesy Garcia, Jonathan Hermosa-Lopez, Levi Tyrell Johnson, Honey Joseph, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Richard Logun, Buna McCreery-Njie, Mia Mullarkey, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Kiran Patel, Izzy Read, Alice Readie, Harry Robinson, Phoebe Samuel-Gray, Jasmine Jia Yung Shen, Samantha Shuma, Michael James Stewart, Rhys West, Jack Whitehead and Sian Yeo.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.  Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.  The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

HAMILTON is produced in the UK by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

Photo credit: Phil Tragen

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Aisha Jawando

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Angela Griffin

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Banksie

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Billy Nevers

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Calum Lill

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Cameron Mackintosh

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Chris Bisson and Rowena Finn

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Claire Nicholson and Les Dennis

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Daniel Boys

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
DeAngelo Jones

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Dr Ranj Singh and Guest

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Emma Williams

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Gabriela Benedetti, Maya Britto and Aisha Jawando

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Gabriela Benedetti

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Haiesha Mistry

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Harriet and Sally Dynevor

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Harriet Dynevor

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Jenny Powell

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Jessie Elland

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Joe Duttine and Sally Carman

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Jsky

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Katherine Pearce

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Les Dennis

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Liam Scholes

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Maya Britto

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Michelle Eagleton

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Hamilton

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Hamilton

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Rob Mallard and Guest

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Ryan Clayton

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Sally Dynevor

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Sam Oladeinde

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Shaq Taylor and Maya Britto

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Shaq Taylor

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
The company

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour
Tillie Amartey


Recommended For You