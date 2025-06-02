Photos: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Rehearsals at The Old Vic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tony and Olivier Award-winning Girl From the North Country will be presented at The Old Vic, following its world premiere at the theatre in 2017. Written and directed by Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, Girl From the North Country will play from 24 June to 23 August 2025. See rehearsal photos here!

The company of actors and musicians include those reprising their roles from the award-winning productions in the West End and on Broadway.

The cast includes Colin Bates (Girl From the North Country, West End/Broadway) as Gene Laine; Katie Brayben (Tammy Faye, Almeida/Broadway) as Elizabeth Laine; Colin Connor (Girl From the North Country, UK & Ireland tour) as Nick Laine; David Ganly (The Cherry Orchard, Donmar/Broadway) as Mr Burke; Steffan Harri (Shrek the Musical, UK & Ireland tour) as Elias Burke; Frankie Hart (Girl From the North Country, UK tour) as Ensemble; Ryan Heenan (Back to the Future, West End) as Ensemble; Justina Kehinde (How to Fight Loneliness, Park Theatre) as Marianne Laine; Teddy Kempner (Cabaret, West End) as Mr Perry; Graham Kent (Wicked, West End) as Ensemble; Nichola MacEvilly (Girl From the North Country, UK, US & Ireland tour) as Ensemble; Sifiso Mazibuko (A Good House, Royal Court/Bristol Old Vic) as Joe Scott; Eugene McCoy (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Donmar) as Reverend Marlowe; Chris McHallem (Girl From the North Country, UK tour) as Dr Walker; Maria Omakinwa (Sylvia, The Old Vic) as Mrs Neilsen; David Tarkenter (The Motive and the Cue, National Theatre/West End) as Ensemble; Rebecca Thornhill (The Score, West End) as Mrs Burke; Lydia White (Matilda, West End) as Katherine Draper.

Following its critically acclaimed and sell out world premiere run at The Old Vic, Girl From the North Country transferred to the West End in 2017. The musical opened on Broadway in 2020 and has since had multiple international productions, including in Canada and Australia, major tours across the US, UK and Ireland and a revival in the West End in 2019. This will mark the musical’s return to where it all began.

