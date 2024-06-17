Photos: First Look at THE PADDINGTON BEAR EXPERIENCE at London's County Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first photos have been released today for The Paddington Bear Experience which opened on Friday 31st May at London’s iconic County Hall on the riverside of the Southbank.

Created by The Path Entertainment Group in collaboration with The Copyrights Group (a STUDIOCANAL company) and Lionsgate, Copyrights’ agent for experiences, this unique and fun-filled interactive experience inspired by the nation’s favourite bear spans more than 26,000 square feet of London’s iconic County Hall on the riverside of the Southbank.

After attending The Paddington Bear Experience, Michael Bond’s daughter Karen Jankel said, “Whenever something new comes along involving Paddington I always ask myself what my father would have thought so, visiting the Paddington Experience for the first time, I was feeling a mixture of eager anticipation and trepidation. However, from the moment we passed through Mr Gruber's shop and the experience began, I knew I had nothing to worry about. The attention to detail at every stage was spot on and it really felt as though we were entering 32 Windsor Gardens and Paddington's world. Everyone involved from the designers through to the actors clearly have a genuine affection for Paddington and I can guarantee that, had he still been here to enjoy it, the experience would definitely have received my father's own pawprint of approval.”

Visitors are invited to step into Paddington’s world and embark on an exciting immersive adventure through some of the most memorable locations from the Paddington stories. Starting with the hustle and bustle of Paddington Station, guests are greeted by a friendly Station Master and taken on a lively train journey through London’s most famous landmarks all the way to the Browns’ charming house at No. 32 Windsor Gardens.

Once inside the famous tree adorned hallway, the Brown family whisk guests into a whirlwind of multi-sensory activities as they need to help Paddington and his family prepare for a very special occasion – The Marmalade Day Festival!

With numerous themed rooms to explore, interactive games, character interactions, and lots of surprises along the way, the adventure culminates in a very special Windsor Garden Street party where visitors have the chance to enjoy the Marmalade Day festival. A range of food (including Paddington’s famous marmalade sandwich!) and beverages are available to all, as well as an opportunity to enjoy fun and games with the Brown family. The Paddington BearTM Experience will capture the hearts of the entire family, no matter the age.

Paddington fans should also look out for ‘Mr Gruber’s Shop’ which is now open at London County Hall. Inspired by the enchanting antique store in the Paddington stories, Mr Gruber’s Shop gives a first glimpse into what to expect from The Paddington BearTM Experience as well as the opportunity to-purchase tickets and PaddingtonTM merchandise.

2023 marked 65 years since a kind bear from Peru with a big appetite for marmalade was first introduced to the world. Paddington is a beloved children's character, created by author Michael Bond in 1958. The first book, ‘A Bear Called Paddington,’ introduced readers to the friendly and polite bear from Peru who is discovered by the Brown family at Paddington Station in London. The series of stories that followed, chronicle Paddington's adventures in London and around the world. Since its first publication, the Paddington books, published by Harper Collins, have sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.

The popularity of these books led to numerous adaptations, including television shows and feature films. In 2014, a live-action feature film called ‘Paddington’ was released, which was followed by a sequel, ‘Paddington 2’ in 2017. A third film, ‘Paddington in Peru’ will be released in the UK on 8th November 2024. The movies are produced by STUDIOCANAL, European leader in production, distribution and international sales of feature films and series, part of CANAL+ Group, major player in the creation and distribution of content worldwide. In 2020, a brand-new Paddington TV series designed for a pre-school audience, ‘The Adventures of Paddington,’ launched on Nickelodeon, introducing him to a whole new set of fans.

The Paddington BearTM Experience is creatively produced by The Path Entertainment Group, directed by Tom Maller for Immersive Octopus, written by Katie Lyons (Peaky Blinders: The Rise, Camden Stables Market), designed by Rebecca Brower (Doctor Who: Time Fracture, West End), with costume design by Stewart J Charlesworth (Respect La Diva, West End), lighting design by Terry Cook (Dubai World Expo 2020) for Woodroffe Bassett, sound design by Luke Swaffield (SAW: Escape Experience London, Tower Hill) for Autograph, video design by Novak (Lumiere Festival, London, Durham and Derry-Londonderry) and production managed by Gary Beestone Associates.

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner



