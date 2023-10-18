Photos: First Look at Soho's Underbelly Boulevard

The new Underbelly Boulevard, Soho officially opened its doors last night, Tuesday 17 October.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 3 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 4 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER

First look images have been released of the new Underbelly Boulevard, Soho, which officially opened its doors last night, Tuesday 17 October.

Operated by Underbelly, producers of the seven-time Olivier award-winning Cabaret and iconic live entertainment events, Underbelly Boulevard is a brand-new home for the hottest cabaret, variety and music, comprising of a 200-capacity performance venue, a rehearsal room for hire, daytime hire for events, readings and workshops, a bar and a new 100-cover restaurant, Café Kitty, from the team behind the acclaimed Kitty Fisher’s in Mayfair.

Following an inaugural season of Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett, the venue will host a series of late evening residences and daytime programming, bringing together live music, top comedy, the UK’s hottest circus and cabaret companies, and BATSU!

The original Boulevard Theatre site began as a sister venue to the Raymond Revuebar in the late 1950s, before becoming a small theatre in its own right, the ‘Elle et Lui’ theatre. In the late 1970’s, it was renamed the Boulevard Theatre, and was home to a wide variety of productions, most famously to ‘The Comic Strip’, but also included ‘The Collector’ by John Fowles, adapted by David Parker, ‘Infidelities’ starring Jill Bennett and Eddie Izzard’s ‘Raging Bull’ comedy club before closing its doors in the early 1990’s. In 2010, Soho Estates began an extensive regeneration of the Walker’s Court area which included the reopening the Boulevard Theatre in October 2019.

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden

Photos: First Look at Soho's Underbelly Boulevard

Photos: First Look at Soho's Underbelly Boulevard

Photos: First Look at Soho's Underbelly Boulevard

Photos: First Look at Soho's Underbelly Boulevard

Photos: First Look at Soho's Underbelly Boulevard




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
DOCTOR WHOs Colin Baker and THE ARCHERS Terry Molloy Return in Sherlock Holmes THE HOUND O Photo
DOCTOR WHO's Colin Baker and THE ARCHERS' Terry Molloy Return in Sherlock Holmes' THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES

Crime And Comedy Theatre Company are reuniting Doctor Who stars Colin Baker (Doctor Who, BBC; The Brothers, BBC) and Terry Molloy (The Archers, BBC Radio 4; Doctor Who, BBC) once more in their new stage adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s world-famous tale The Hound of the Baskervilles.

2
Kae Tempest to Appear in New Royal Albert Hall Poetry Show Photo
Kae Tempest to Appear in New Royal Albert Hall Poetry Show

The most dynamic performers from Britain’s resurgent poetry scene will come together for a unprecedented evening of spoken word curated by Rhael ‘LionHeart’ Cape at the Royal Albert Hall.

3
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE INTERVIEW at the Park Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE INTERVIEW at the Park Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released ahead of the world premiere of writer and broadcaster Jonathan Maitland's play The Interview which runs at Park Theatre, London, from 27 October - 25 November 2023. 

4
Photos: First Look at MEETINGS at the Orange Tree Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at MEETINGS at the Orange Tree Theatre

All new photos have been released for Meetings at Orange Tree Theatre, opening tonight 18 October and running until 11 November starring Martina Laird, Kevin N Golding and Bethan Mary-James. Check out the photos here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Kae Tempest to Appear in New Royal Albert Hall Poetry ShowKae Tempest to Appear in New Royal Albert Hall Poetry Show
Onsale Now: AFTERGLOW at the Southwark PlayhouseOnsale Now: AFTERGLOW at the Southwark Playhouse
National Theatre's Upcoming Season to Feature Lindsay Duncan, Michael Sheen and Gemma WhelanNational Theatre's Upcoming Season to Feature Lindsay Duncan, Michael Sheen and Gemma Whelan
National Theatre to Trial 6.30pm Start TimesNational Theatre to Trial 6.30pm Start Times

Videos

Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End Video
Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
SHUCKED
Ticket Central DAPHNE
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You