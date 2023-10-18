Photos: First Look at Soho's Underbelly Boulevard

First look images have been released of the new Underbelly Boulevard, Soho, which officially opened its doors last night, Tuesday 17 October.

Operated by Underbelly, producers of the seven-time Olivier award-winning Cabaret and iconic live entertainment events, Underbelly Boulevard is a brand-new home for the hottest cabaret, variety and music, comprising of a 200-capacity performance venue, a rehearsal room for hire, daytime hire for events, readings and workshops, a bar and a new 100-cover restaurant, Café Kitty, from the team behind the acclaimed Kitty Fisher’s in Mayfair.

Following an inaugural season of Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett, the venue will host a series of late evening residences and daytime programming, bringing together live music, top comedy, the UK’s hottest circus and cabaret companies, and BATSU!

The original Boulevard Theatre site began as a sister venue to the Raymond Revuebar in the late 1950s, before becoming a small theatre in its own right, the ‘Elle et Lui’ theatre. In the late 1970’s, it was renamed the Boulevard Theatre, and was home to a wide variety of productions, most famously to ‘The Comic Strip’, but also included ‘The Collector’ by John Fowles, adapted by David Parker, ‘Infidelities’ starring Jill Bennett and Eddie Izzard’s ‘Raging Bull’ comedy club before closing its doors in the early 1990’s. In 2010, Soho Estates began an extensive regeneration of the Walker’s Court area which included the reopening the Boulevard Theatre in October 2019.

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden