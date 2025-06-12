Photos: First Look at Renders From GREASE: THE IMMERSIVE MOVIE MUSICAL at Battersea Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With choreographer Jennifer Weber's roots in hip-hop, the choreography for Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical blends the iconic with the contemporary. The doors to Rydell High will open for a strictly limited term of just six weeks from Friday 1 August to Sunday 7 September at Evolution London, in Battersea Park.

Get ready to rub shoulders with Danny, Sandy, the T-Birds and Pink Ladies at Secret Cinema's GREASE: The Immersive Movie Musical. The ever-innovative team returns to London with a brand-new format, to bring the beloved movie musical from Paramount Pictures to life as never before.

Check out renders below:

Each performance of Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical will be a two-and-a-half-hour spectacular which blurs the line between screen and reality, and for the very first time, the entire film is brought to life all around you with actors and immersive elements seamlessly blending with the on-screen action. Step into the ultimate director's cut and live at the very heart of Grease as screens play the fan-favourite film whilst a 30-strong cast and live band bring to life all of the songs from the film's hit soundtrack including ‘You're The One That I Want', ‘Beauty School Dropout', ‘Greased Lightnin', ‘Look At Me I'm Sandra Dee', ‘Summer Nights', and ‘We Go Together,' fusing the film and its iconic moments with a modern live action experience.

From the moment you enter Rydell High, you are invited to join all the action – follow your favourite characters, cheer on the T-Birds, share secrets with the Pink Ladies, learn to hand jive, join choir practice, get a taste of 1950s American diner-inspired delights and visit the fun fair as dazzling live performances and sensational dance numbers enthrall ahead of the sensational collective finale.

This exhilarating new production will be staged with all the Secret Cinema finesse and attention to detail that film fans have come to know and love, and legendary locations will include the Frosty Palace, The Beauty School, The Carnival, The Gym, The Autoshop and La Cafury Beauty School.

Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical's theatrical magic will be spectacularly realised by a multi-award-winning creative team renowned for their West End and Broadway credits including Matthew Costain, Director; Tom Rogers, Set Designer; Jennifer Weber, Choreographer; Howard Hudson, Lighting Designer; Gareth Fry, Sound Designer and Ian William Galloway, Video Designer.

GREASE: The Immersive Movie Musical also sees the introduction of a new event ticketing structure. General Admission (Free Roam) tickets start at £49 offering general access. VIP Seated (Roam and Return) tickets will, for the first time, allow attendees to join the world of Rydell High with the option to return to designated seating throughout the event and start at £79. Premium Immersive (Join the Cast) tickets begin at £149 and offer an experience like never before, with ticket holders learning choreographed routines in advance of the performance, before joining the crowd-dazzling company.

The 2025 production marks the first of three consecutive summer events from the masters of immersive entertainment, at Evolution London, their most central London venue to date. Future productions based on other iconic titles for 2026 & 2027 will be announced later in the year.

