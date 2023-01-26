Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Peter Tate in PICASSO at The Playground Theatre

Terry d’Alfonso’s critically acclaimed play is co-adapted for solo performance and directed by Guy Masterson.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Peter Tate, multi-award winner and Founder and Artistic Director of The Playground Theatre, brilliantly incarnates Picasso's presence in an explosive, deeply passionate voyage of self-revelation leaving the audience as his jury.

Get a first look at photos below!

Terry d'Alfonso's critically acclaimed play is co-adapted for solo performance and directed by Guy Masterson, Olivier Award winner for 'Morecambe' and director of the recent Olivier nominated West End hit, 'The Shark Is Broken'.

The production runs through February 4th.

Photo credit: Brigitta Scholz-Mastroianni Nux Photography

Peter Tate

Peter Tate

Peter Tate

Peter Tate

Peter Tate

Peter Tate

Peter Tate





