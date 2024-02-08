Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NYE at the National Theatre

The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre have released rehearsal photos for Nye, Tim Price's new play directed by Rufus Norris, charting the life of Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan and his battle to create the NHS. Michael Sheen is cast as Nye in this co-production between the National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre.

Cast includes Remy Beasley, Matthew Bulgo, Dyfan Dwyfor, Roger Evans, Ross Foley,Jon Furlong, Daniel Hawksford, Bea Holland, Stephanie Jacob, Kezrena James, Tony Jayawardena, Michael Keane, Nicholas Khan, Rebecca Killic, Oliver Llewellyn-Jenkins, Mark Matthews, Rhodri Meilir, Ashley Mejri, Lee Mengo, David Monteith, Mali O’Donnell, Sara Otung, Michael Sheen and Sharon Small.

Director Rufus Norris leads a creative team including set designer Vicki Mortimer, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Paule Constable, co-choreographers Steven Hoggett and Jess Williams, composer Will Stuart, sound designer Donato Wharton, projection designer Jon Driscoll, company voice work Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands, associate director Francesca Goodridge, associate set designer Matt Hellyer, dialect coach Patricia Logue, associate costume designer Zoë Thomas-Webband casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Chloe Blake.

From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the NHS, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan is often referred to as the politician with greatest influence on our country without ever being Prime Minister.

Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia.

Nye is playing in the Olivier theatre from 24 February until 11 May, with press night on 6 March 2024 and broadcast in cinemas via NT Live from 23 April 2024.

Following its world premiere in the Olivier theatre, Nye will play at the Wales Millennium Centre. Michael Sheen will continue his role as Nye Bevan in this strictly limited run from 18 May until 1 June 2024