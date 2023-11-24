Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: First Look at MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma

The show is currently playing at The Depot, Liverpool until 20 December 2023, before heading on tour to Edinburgh, London and Washington, D.C.

Nov. 24, 2023

Production photos have been released for MACBETH starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, currently playing at The Depot, Liverpool until 20 December 2023, before heading on tour to Edinburgh, London and Washington, D.C.

Joining Ralph Fiennes as Macbeth and Indira Varma as Lady Macbeth will be Ben Allen as Ross, Ewan Black as Malcolm, Levi Brown as Angus, Jonathon Case as Seyton, Danielle Fiamanya as Second Witch, Keith Fleming as King Duncan/Siward, Michael Hodgson as Second Murderer, Lucy Mangan as First Witch, Jake Neads as First Murderer/Donalbain,  Richard Pepper as Lennox, Steffan Rhodri as Banquo, Rose Riley as Menteith, Lola Shalam as Third Witch, Rebecca Scroggs as Lady Macduff/Doctor, Ethan Thomas as Fleance, and Ben Turner as Macduff.

This brand-new production of one of Shakespeare's most iconic plays will be staged like never before in custom built theatre spaces unique to this production giving audiences the chance to be even closer to the action.

It is Adapted by Emily Burns with Direction by Simon Godwin. Set & Costume Design is by Frankie Bradshaw, Lighting Design by Jai Morjaria and Sound Design by Christopher Shutt. The Composer is Asaf Zohar, with Sound System Design by Christopher Shutt & Sam Clarkson. The Movement Director is Lucy Cullingford, the Hair, Make Up and Prosthetics Designer is Susanna Peretz, the Fight Director is Kate Waters, the Casting Director is Amy Ball CDG and the Children’s Casting Director is Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG. The Voice & Dialect Coach is Jeannette Nelson, the Associate Director is Alice Wordsworth, the Associate Set Designer is Ceci Calf, the Associate Costume Designer / Costume Supervisor is Olivia Ward, the Associate Lighting Designer is Tom Turner and the Casting Associate is Arthur Carrington.

 

Photo Credit: Matt Humphrey

Recommended For You