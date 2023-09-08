Photos: First Look at DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert at the Lyric Theatre

Performances run through Sunday 10 September.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 4 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September

All new photos have been released from Death Note THE MUSICAL in Concert at the Lyric Theatre. The cast is led by Olivier award-winner George Maguire, Jessica Lee, Carl Man, Boaz Chad and Patrick Munday.

The rest of the cast continuing from the three sold out performances next week at the London Palladium includes Aimie Atkinson, Rachel Clare Chan, Christian Ray Marbella, Dean John-Wilson, Joaquin Pedro Valdes  and an ensemble featuring Charlotte Coggin, Jade Copas, Eu Jin Hwang, Yojiro Ichikawa, Deena Kapadia, David Kar-Hing Lee, Jasmine Leung, Jojo Meredith, Marcel Li-Ping, Janine Somcio.

 Check out the photos below!

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata/Sheuisha, this ground breaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn (‘Jekyll & Hyde’, four years on Broadway, ‘Dracula’, ‘Bonnie & Clyde’) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell.

Light Yagami, a bright but dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo comes across a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death. Discovering he can kill anyone by just writing their names in the supernatural notebook, Light takes justice into his own hands by filling the notebook with names of the nation’s most wanted criminals. But a detective only known as “L” is soon tracking him down...

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, this ground breaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn (‘Jekyll & Hyde’, 4 years on Broadway, ‘Dracula’, ‘Bonnie & Clyde’) with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell.

It is directed by Nick Winston and produced by Carter Dixon McGill Production (‘Chess in Concert’, ‘Kinky Boots in Concert’, ‘Treason the Musical in Concert’) Indie Theatrical and HoriPro in association with Pinnacle Productions, Greg A. DeLuca and Wild Yak Productions.

Death Note THE MUSICAL premiered in 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. A 2022 Korean production won four awards at the Korea Musical Awards after being nominated in 10 categories (“Death Note offers a glimpse at the future of musicals”, The Korea Herald). In 2017, Netflix released a TV adaptation of ‘Death Note’ starring Willem Defoe.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

 



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
THE SNOWMAN Returns to the Peacock Theatre in November Photo
THE SNOWMAN Returns to the Peacock Theatre in November

Christmas classic The Snowman returns to its Sadler’s Wells’ home in the West End, Peacock Theatre from Saturday 18 November - Saturday 30 December for its 26th edition. Learn more about the production, and how to purchase tickets here!

2
Daisy Heath Steps Down As Executive Director Of Kiln Theatre Photo
Daisy Heath Steps Down As Executive Director Of Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced that Daisy Heath will step down as Executive Director – leaving the company in December. Learn more about the next steps and the future of the position here!

3
Ally Pallys Fireworks Festival Returns in November Photo
Ally Pally's Fireworks Festival Returns in November

Ally Pally's Fireworks Festival – firmly established as one of the biggest and best in the country – will this year take place over two nights on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 November. Learn more about the festival and how to attend here!

4
Courtney Bowman, Kate Flatt, Jon Robyns Take To The Stage In The First A SPOTLIGHT ON LIVE Photo
Courtney Bowman, Kate Flatt, Jon Robyns Take To The Stage In The First A SPOTLIGHT ON LIVE

A Spotlight On has revealed the guests for the first A Spotlight On Live. Learn more about who you can catch in the first event in the series here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You