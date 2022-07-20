Photos: First Look at Arcola Theatre's SIEGFRIED and GÖTTERDÄMMERUNG at Grimeborn Festival

Get a first look at rehearsals for Siegfried and Götterdämmerung as part of Arcola Theatre's Grimeborn Festival. The festival this summer celebrates its fifteenth year of bringing opera to Hackney, featuring fourteen operas, four new works and eleven female directors presenting a variety of traditional favourites and new tales from across the globe.

Check out the photos below!

Highlights of the festival include a double bill of Siegfried and Götterdämmerung to complete Wagner's Ring Cycle, returning following the acclaimed productions of Das Rheingold at Arcola Theatre in 2019 and Die Walküre last summer at Hackney Empire; and The Boatswain's Mate from composer Dame Ethel Smyth, which put female emancipation centre stage when it was premièred in 1916.