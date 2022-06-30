Photos: First Look at Amici Dance Theatre's ONE WORLD at Lyric Hammersmith

Celebrating unity and tolerance in the face of global refugee crises, Amici Dance Theatre Company have brought together 80 disabled and non-disabled artists from around the world for their 40th anniversary production One World: Wealth of the Common People.

Dancers aged 2-90 performed at the opening night on 29th June at Lyric Hammersmith. The production runs until 2nd July.

With over 80 disabled and non-disabled performers on stage, many specially invited from all over the world, this festival of colour and music, tragedy and comedy will be Amici's biggest production to date.

Directed by Amici's artistic director, Wolfgang Stange, the show will celebrate the beauty, love and unity of people from different cultures across the globe and be part of a celebratory week of workshops, a photographic exhibition and films.

Amici will be collaborating with director Michael Vale (Macbeth, RSC; Bent, National Theatre), costume designer Tina Bicat (winner of the Critics Circle Award for Design for Punchdrunk's Faust), and lighting designer Phil Supple (Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red, Tower of London).

Amici Dance Theatre Company is a unique company integrating disabled and non-disabled artists and performers. Founded by Wolfgang Stange in 1980, their productions and workshops have had a major impact worldwide, challenging conventional attitudes about disability and the arts. They are community-artists-in-residence at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre where they run weekly classes, organise open workshops, residencies and student placements and stage performances throughout the year.