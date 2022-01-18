Photos: First Look at All New Production Photos From MOULIN ROUGE! in London

All new production photos have been released for Moulin Rouge! in the West End. The musical opens on 20 January at the Piccadilly Theatre. The cast of Moulin Rouge! is led by Liisi LaFontaine and Jamie Bogyo in the roles of Satine and Christian.

Clive Carter plays the legendary Moulin Rouge impresario, Harold Zidler. The principal casting also features Simon Bailey (Heathers, Jersey Boys) as The Duke, Jason Pennycooke (Olivier Award nominee for his performance as Lafayette/Jefferson in the original cast of Hamilton, Bobby Dupree in Memphis and Jacob La Cage Aux Folles) and Elia Lo Tauro (On Your Feet, Carousel) as the Bohemians Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago.

The club's famed entertainers known as the 'Lady Ms' will be played by Sophie Carmen Jones (Chicago, Jersey Boys) who will be Nini, Zoe Birkett (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Hair) as Arabia, Jonathan Bishop (Hamilton, In the Heights) who will play Baby Doll and Timmika Ramsay (Cinderella, Madagascar) as La Chocolat.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.