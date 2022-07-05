Photos: First Look at A-TYPICAL RAINBOW at the Turbine Theatre

Based on real events from the perspective of the writer and the autistic community, JJ Green will lead the cast as Boy for the limited run at The Turbine Theatre. The rest of the cast will be made up by Caroline Deverill (Mother), James Westphal (Father/Doctor), Conor Joseph (Jake/Daniel), Joy Tan (Abby/Thomas/Lara) and Maya Manuel (Emily/Mrs Whiteman/Rachel).

Boy has always seen the world differently to most people. Where they see monochrome, he sees the world in vivid and brilliant technicolour.



As Boy grows up, he faces increasing pressure to conform to the black and white logic of the 'real' world, a way of thinking that doesn't make sense, and forces him to suppress his unique and beautiful view of life.



A-Typical Rainbow is the World Premiere debut play by autistic writer JJ Green that asks: could a kinder, more joyful world lie at the end of the rainbow?

Katy Lipson (Producer) has said, "I am so thrilled to be presenting the World Premiere of this beautiful and relevant piece of writing. We are delighted to have assembled such a wonderful creative team and cast with multiple autistic and neurodivergent team members. We are looking forward to welcoming audiences to the Turbine Theatre this summer."

A-Typical Rainbow is written by JJ Green, with direction by Bronagh Lagan. Composition and sound design by Max Alexander-Taylor, lighting design by Bethany Gupwell, with associate sound design by Chris Czornyj and choreography by William Spencer. Set and costume design by Frankie Gerrard, and video design by Matt Powell. The casting director is Jane Deitch and production manager is Jack Boisseux with deputy stage manager Ryan Webster. Ollie Hancock, Tom Ramsay and Sarah Jordan Verghese are production coordinators with Chris Matanlé for Aria Entertainment as general manager and Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment as producer.

This new play will run at The Turbine Theatre until 7 August, with press night on 7 July 2022.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith