Photos: First Look at THE MIKADO at London's Wilton's Music Hall

‘The Milkado’ will run from Wednesday 7 June to Saturday 1 July.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Following her critically acclaimed highly successful all-male productions of ‘H.M.S. Pinafore’ and ‘The Pirates of Penzance’, Sasha Regan returns to London’s Wilton’s Music Hall - the only surviving Grand Music Hall in the world - with Gilbert and Sullivan’s irresistible ‘The Mikado’.

‘The Mikado’ will run from Wednesday 7 June to Saturday 1 July. It will then tour to Theatre Royal Winchester 3  - 8  July, Theatre Royal Bath 10  - 15 July, Hall for Cornwall 20 - 22  July.

One of G&S’s most famous operettas, featuring the songs “A Wand’ring Minstrel I”, “Behold the Lord High Executioner” and “Three little maids from school are we”, ‘The Mikado’ is traditionally set in Japan. But this vibrant production successfully pokes playful fun at British politics and institutions by  transposing the crazy storyline to an all-boys school in 1950s England. A school camping trip is visiting the far away land of Titipu - a place where flirting is banned on pain of death and where tailors can become Lord High Executioners but cannot cut off another’s head, until they have cut off their own!

Regan’s idea to transform these much-loved classics into all-male productions stems from her own experience performing Gilbert and Sullivan at a single-sex school. Her shows are renowned for playing on the unique humour it creates.

Cast to be announced. Creative team includes: Director Sasha Regan, Designer Ryan Dawson Laight, Choreographer Adam Haigh, Casting Adam Brahm, Producers Regan De Wynter Williams.

Sasha Regan was recently awarded the Special Achievement Award at the Off West End Awards for her  contribution to musical theatre.

Regan De Wynter William’s 2022 production of ‘H.M.S. Pinafore’ was nominated Best Opera Production at this year’s Offies

With music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W. S. Gilbert, was their ninth of 14 operatic collaborations. It opened on 14 March 1885, in London, where it ran at the Savoy Theatre for 672 performances, the second-longest run for any work of musical theatre and one of the longest runs of any theatre piece up to that time. By the end of 1885, it was estimated that, in Europe and America, at least 150 companies were producing the opera.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Photos: First Look at THE MIKADO at London's Wilton's Music Hall
The Cast of THE MIKADO

Photos: First Look at THE MIKADO at London's Wilton's Music Hall
Christopher Hewitt, David McKechnie

Photos: First Look at THE MIKADO at London's Wilton's Music Hall
Christopher Hewitt

Photos: First Look at THE MIKADO at London's Wilton's Music Hall
Christopher Hewitt

Photos: First Look at THE MIKADO at London's Wilton's Music Hall
David McKechnie, Aidan Nightingale

Photos: First Look at THE MIKADO at London's Wilton's Music Hall
Richard Russell Edwards, Sam Kipling, Owen Clayton and The Cast of THE MIKADO

Photos: First Look at THE MIKADO at London's Wilton's Music Hall
The Cast of THE MIKADO

Photos: First Look at THE MIKADO at London's Wilton's Music Hall
The Cast of THE MIKADO

Photos: First Look at THE MIKADO at London's Wilton's Music Hall
Declan Egan and The Cast of THE MIKADO

Photos: First Look at THE MIKADO at London's Wilton's Music Hall
Lewis Kennedy and The Cast of THE MIKADO



