Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME

Endgame will run through 4 October.

Sep. 08, 2025
Ustinov Studio is now presenting ENDGAME, with award-winning actor, director and writer Douglas Hodge and acclaimed film and television actor Clive Francis joining the previously announced Mathew Horne and Selina Cadell in Samuel Beckett’s macabre comedy.

In a bare room, Hamm, an old, blind tyrant is locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov. Interrupted by the nostalgic musings of Hamm’s ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents, Hamm and Clov do their best to ignore the older pair, and cling stubbornly to their comic routine of casual savagery and mutual dependence.

Widely recognised as one of the most important writers of the 20th century, Samuel Beckett’s plays, novels and poetry are regarded as the pinnacle of black comedy and tragicomic life.

Director Lindsay Posner, one of the UK’s most sought after directors, returns to the Ustinov Studio fresh from the West End transfers of Noises Off, A View From The Bridge and The Deep Blue Sea.

Photo Credit: Simon Annand

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Douglas Hodge

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Douglas Hodge and Mathew Horne

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Douglas Hodge

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Clive Francis

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Clive Francis

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Selina Cadell and Clive Francis

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Selina Cadell

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Selina Cadell and Clive Francis

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Douglas Hodge

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Douglas Hodge

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Douglas Hodge

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Douglas Hodge

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Mathew Horne

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Mathew Horne

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Douglas Hodge and Mathew Horne

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Douglas Hodge and Mathew Horne

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Clive Francis and Douglas Hodge

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Clive Francis

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Douglas Hodge and Mathew Horne

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Douglas Hodge and Mathew Horne

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Mathew Horne

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Mathew Horne

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Mathew Horne

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Douglas Hodge and Mathew Horne

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Douglas Hodge and Mathew Horne

Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME Image
Mathew Horne




Videos