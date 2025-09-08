Photos: Douglas Hodge, Mathew Horne & More in ENDGAME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ustinov Studio is now presenting ENDGAME, with award-winning actor, director and writer Douglas Hodge and acclaimed film and television actor Clive Francis joining the previously announced Mathew Horne and Selina Cadell in Samuel Beckett’s macabre comedy.

In a bare room, Hamm, an old, blind tyrant is locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov. Interrupted by the nostalgic musings of Hamm’s ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents, Hamm and Clov do their best to ignore the older pair, and cling stubbornly to their comic routine of casual savagery and mutual dependence.

Widely recognised as one of the most important writers of the 20th century, Samuel Beckett’s plays, novels and poetry are regarded as the pinnacle of black comedy and tragicomic life.

Director Lindsay Posner, one of the UK’s most sought after directors, returns to the Ustinov Studio fresh from the West End transfers of Noises Off, A View From The Bridge and The Deep Blue Sea.