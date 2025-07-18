Photos: DON'T ROCK THE BOAT at the The Mill at Sonning Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't Rock The Boat, directed by Sally Hughes, is now playing at The Mill at Sonning. Performances run through 6 September. Get a first look at photos here!

In Robin Hawdon's brilliant comedy, set on a wild ride down the river Thames, the tranquil river waters soon turn into a storm in a teacup

Brash, self-made property tycoon Arthur Bullhead (Steven Pinder) is on a mission to seal the deal of his dreams. But instead of a boardroom, he chooses the quirky setting of his converted riverside barge, the Bunty, for a weekend getaway with the local planning committee chairman and his unsuspecting family.

Little do they know, Bullhead's idea of a relaxing weekend involves more chaos than calm. With personalities clashing like bumper cars at a fairground, the stage is set for a comedy of errors as Bullhead's shady business tactics clash with the straight-laced Coombes family's morals faster than you can say “high tide.”

As the weekend unfolds, Bullhead's antics leave the Coombes in knots, with his offer dangling like a carrot on a fishing line. But will they take the bait, or will they stage a mutiny on the Bunty?! With Bullhead's skittish wife Mary and rebellious daughter Shirley adding fuel to the fire, it's a recipe for hilarity that'll leave you in stitches!

Photo credit: Pamela Raith



The cast of Don't Rock the Boat

