Photos: DEATH COMES TO PEMBERLEY at The Mill at Sonning

The Mill at Sonning Theatre is presenting the world premiere stage production of Death Comes To Pemberley which is currently running at The Mill at Sonning until 28 June 2025 before touring to: Windsor Theatre Royal (22 - 26 July), Cardiff New Theatre (29 July - August 2), Bath Theatre Royal (August 5 - 9), Guildford Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (August 12 - 16), Bromley Churchill Theatre (August 19 - 23), Wycombe Swan (August 26 - 30), Brighton Theatre Royal (September 2 - 6), and Richmond Theatre (September 9 - 13). See photos here!

Casting for the production features James Bye as Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy, Todd Boyce as Sir Sewlyn Hardcastle, Jamie-Rose Duke as Elizabeth Darcy, Sarah Berger as Lady Catherine De Bourgh/Mrs Bidwell, Sean Rigby as Colonel Fitzwillam, Celia Cruwys-Finnigan as Georgina Darcy, Louise Faulkner as Mrs Younge/Joan/Mrs Piggot, Paul Jerricho as Mr Bidwell/Jim Pratt/Dr McFee/Judge, Mogali Masuku as Lydia Wickham/Louisa/Betsy, David Osmond as Henry Alveston, Sam Woodhams as George Wickham/Will Bidwell.

Duncan Abel and Rachel Wagstaff (The Girl on the Train and The Da Vinci Code) have adapted for the stage the novel by P.D. James, directed by Joe Harmston and Jonathan O'Boyle.

The world premiere stage production of P.D. James’s best-selling novel is a tale of love, betrayal, and intrigue set in Regency England.

Step into the world of Pride and Prejudice like never before with a riveting new stage adaptation that combines Jane Austen’s timeless romance with a gripping murder mystery imagined by master storyteller, the ‘Queen of Crime’ P.D. James.

Six years after Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy’s happy union, their idyllic life at Pemberley is shattered when Elizabeth’s sister Lydia bursts in with shocking news: a man has been murdered in the woods, and suspicion falls on her husband, the notorious George Wickham. As the investigation unfolds, dark secrets emerge, tensions rise, and loyalties are tested, casting doubt on everyone’s innocence.

From Duncan Abel and Rachel Wagstaff, the acclaimed writing team behind the hit stage adaptations The Girl on the Train and The Da Vinci Code, and premiering during the 250th anniversary year of Jane Austen’s birth, this spellbinding production delivers romance, intrigue, and drama, now wrapped in a suspenseful whodunnit. It’s a must-see theatrical event that will leave you breathless!

Jamie-Rose Duke and Sam Woodhams

James Bye and Jamie-Rose Duke

Sam Woodhams and James Bye

Jamie-Rose Duke and Sam Woodhams

James Bye

James Bye and Jamie-Rose Duke

Celia Cruwys-Finnigan and David Osmond

Sean Rigby

Todd Boyce

Good Boyce and Sam Woodhams

