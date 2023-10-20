Photos: Celebrities Gather for West End Opening Night of DEAR ENGLAND

The production runs at the Prince Edward Theatre until 13 January 2024.
POPULAR
|
The stars were out to see the West End transfer of James Graham's Dear England, starring Joseph Fiennes.
Check out the first look photos from the National Theatre's Dear England opening night at the Prince Edward Theatre and post-show party at The Londoner.
The production runs in the West End until 13 January 2024.
Photo Credit: David Jensen
Sue Perkins
Rupert Gould (Director) and James Graham (Writer)
Stephen Mangan and partner Louise Delamere
Clint Dyer, Lady Victoria Starmer, Sir Keir Starmer Kate Varah
Richard Osman and Partner
Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Victoria Starmer
Derval Kirwan
Rupert Gould, James Graham and Joseph Fiennes
Kate Fleetwood, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, and Rupert Gould
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You