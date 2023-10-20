Photos: Celebrities Gather for West End Opening Night of DEAR ENGLAND

The production runs at the Prince Edward Theatre until 13 January 2024.  

By: Oct. 20, 2023

The stars were out to see the West End transfer of James Graham's Dear England, starring Joseph Fiennes.

Check out the first look photos from the National Theatre's Dear England opening night at the Prince Edward Theatre and post-show party at The Londoner.

The production runs in the West End until 13 January 2024.  

Photo Credit: David Jensen

Dear England
Arthur Darvill

Dear England
Cush Jumbo

Dear England
Samantha Spiro

Dear England
Sue Perkins

Dear England
Rupert Gould (Director) and James Graham (Writer)

Dear England
Stephen Mangan and partner Louise Delamere

Dear England
Matthew Macfadyen

Dear England
Louis Theroux

Dear England
Clint Dyer, Lady Victoria Starmer, Sir Keir Starmer Kate Varah

Dear England
David Thewlis

Dear England
Steve Pemberton

Dear England
Kevin Clifton

Dear England
Richard Osman and Partner

Dear England
Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Victoria Starmer

Dear England
Joseph Fiennes

Dear England
James Graham

Dear England
Derval Kirwan

Dear England
Rupert Gould, James Graham and Joseph Fiennes

Dear England
Kate Fleetwood, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, and Rupert Gould




