Photos: Caden Brauch and More in BACK TO THE FUTURE at the Adelphi Theatre

All new production photos have been released of Back to the Future The Musical at London’s Adelphi Theatre, currently booking until Saturday 3 January 2026. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Caden Brauch as ‘Marty McFly’, who made his West End debut as part of the London company in February 2025, having previously made his professional debut in the role during the first US touring production. He performs alongside Cory English as ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’, Orlando Gibbs as ‘George McFly’, Sarah Goggin as ‘Lorraine Baines’ C.J. Borger as ‘Goldie Wilson’ and ‘Marvin Berry’, Alex Runicles as ‘Biff Tannen’, Talia Palamathanan as ‘Jennifer Parker’, Lee Ormsby as ‘Strickland’ and alternate ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’, Liam McHugh as ‘Dave McFly’, Patricia Wilkins as ‘Linda McFly’ and Ellis Kirk as alternate ‘Marty McFly’.

The ensemble are Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Ella Beaumont, Billie Bowman, Gracie Caine, Sia Dauda, Alexander Day, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, Louis Quinn, Zachkiel Smith, Grace Swaby-Moore and Alexandra Wright.

Back to the Future The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by over 1.6 million people and the musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the original movie, which was released 3 July 1985 in the US.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Back to the Future The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

