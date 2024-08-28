Photos: A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Celebrates its Press Night

The production began previews on 21 August 2024 at the Peacock Theatre, London.
All new photos have been released from press night for the UK premiere of the Tony Award® nominated hit musical A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN, which began previews on 21 August 2024 at the Peacock Theatre, London.
The cast includes Mary Bridget Davies and Sharon Sexton in the title role of Janis Joplin, alongside Kalisha Amaris, Georgia Bradshaw, Choolwe Laina Muntanga and Danielle Steers as The Joplinaires.
A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN is a musical journey celebrating Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences. Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Audiences will enjoy Joplin’s favourites, including ‘Piece of My Heart,’ ‘Cry Baby’, ‘Me and Bobby McGee’ and many others.
A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN has a book and direction by Randy Johnson, choreography by Patricia Wilcox. Allison Coyne will be the Associate Director, with musical supervision and musical direction by Iestyn Griffiths. Casting is by Anne Vosser.
The musical is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and the estate of Janis Joplin and Jeffrey Jampol for Jam, Inc, with UK General Management by MPSI Ltd.
Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce
Vanessa Bauer & guest
Tom Read Wilson
Ticija Hax
Sydnie Christmas
Stephen Webb
Sergej Kozacenko Xena Gusthart
Ronnie Ancona
Guest & Monica Dolan
Michael Josepth Hardwick
Lucrezia Millarni
Melanie Joplin, Margaret Joplin, Michael Joplin & Laura Joplin & Claire Pelly
Laura Joplin, Randy Johnson & Michael Joplin
Katie Tonkinson
Kat Shoot
Jodie Weston
Heather Small
Divina De Campo AKA Owen Farrow & Tom Read Wilson
Divina De Campo AKA Owen Farrow
Dame Zandra Rhodes
Claude Littner & Thelma Littler
Charlotte Roberts
Cassie Samji
Bernardine Evaristo
Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) & Annette Lynton
Abdel Abdulai & guest
Stephen Webb & Danielle Steers
Michael Joplin (brother of Janis Joplin)
Michael Joplin & Laura Joplin both bother and sister of Janis Joplin
Mary Bridget Davies & Randy Johnson
Mary Bridget Davies (as Janis Joplin)
Mary Bridget Davies, Randy Johnson & Sharon Sexton
Choolwe Laina Muntanga, Kalisha Amaris, Mary Bridget Davies (as Janis Joplin), Georgia Bradshaw & Danielle Steers
Curtain Call
Curtain Call
Curtain Call
Curtain Call
Curtain Call
Curtain Call where Michael Joplin (in black) was joined by Laura Joplin (centre) with cast
Curtain Call
