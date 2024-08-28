Photos: A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Celebrates its Press Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released from press night for the UK premiere of the Tony Award® nominated hit musical A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN, which began previews on 21 August 2024 at the Peacock Theatre, London.

The cast includes Mary Bridget Davies and Sharon Sexton in the title role of Janis Joplin, alongside Kalisha Amaris, Georgia Bradshaw, Choolwe Laina Muntanga and Danielle Steers as The Joplinaires.

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN is a musical journey celebrating Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences. Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Audiences will enjoy Joplin’s favourites, including ‘Piece of My Heart,’ ‘Cry Baby’, ‘Me and Bobby McGee’ and many others.

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN has a book and direction by Randy Johnson, choreography by Patricia Wilcox. Allison Coyne will be the Associate Director, with musical supervision and musical direction by Iestyn Griffiths. Casting is by Anne Vosser.



The musical is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and the estate of Janis Joplin and Jeffrey Jampol for Jam, Inc, with UK General Management by MPSI Ltd.

