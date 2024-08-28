News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Celebrates its Press Night

The production began previews on 21 August 2024 at the Peacock Theatre, London.

By: Aug. 28, 2024
All new photos have been released from press night for the UK premiere of the Tony Award® nominated hit musical A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN, which began previews on 21 August 2024 at the Peacock Theatre, London.

The cast includes Mary Bridget Davies and Sharon Sexton in the title role of Janis Joplin, alongside Kalisha Amaris, Georgia Bradshaw, Choolwe Laina Muntanga and Danielle Steers as The Joplinaires.

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN is a musical journey celebrating Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences. Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Audiences will enjoy Joplin’s favourites, including ‘Piece of My Heart,’ ‘Cry Baby’, ‘Me and Bobby McGee’ and many others.

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN has a book and direction by Randy Johnson, choreography by Patricia Wilcox. Allison Coyne will be the Associate Director, with musical supervision and musical direction by Iestyn Griffiths. Casting is by Anne Vosser.


The musical is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and the estate of Janis Joplin and Jeffrey Jampol for Jam, Inc, with UK General Management by MPSI Ltd. 

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

A Night with Janis Joplin Image

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Vanessa Bauer & guest

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Tom Read Wilson

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Ticija Hax

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Sydnie Christmas

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Stephen Webb

A Night with Janis Joplin Image

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Sharon Sexton & Rob Fowler

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Sergej Kozacenko Xena Gusthart

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Ronnie Ancona

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Rochenda Sandall

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Rachel Tucker

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Guest & Monica Dolan

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Michael Josepth Hardwick

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Matthew Morrison

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Lucrezia Millarni

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Melanie Joplin, Margaret Joplin, Michael Joplin & Laura Joplin & Claire Pelly

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Michael Cohl & Tony Smith

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Lolita Chakrabarti

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Linzi Stoppard

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Laura Joplin, Randy Johnson & Michael Joplin

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Michael Joplin & Laura Joplin

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Katie Tonkinson

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Kathy Lette

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Kat Shoot

A Night with Janis Joplin Image

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Joe McFadden

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Jodie Weston

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Heather Small

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Hayley Palmer

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Glenn Adamson

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Gerard McCarthy

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Emrhys Cooper

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Divina De Campo AKA Owen Farrow & Tom Read Wilson

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Divina De Campo AKA Owen Farrow

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Dame Zandra Rhodes

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Claude Littner & Thelma Littler

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Charlotte Roberts

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Cassie Samji

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Bernardine Evaristo

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Asi Wind

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) & Annette Lynton

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Amy Anzel

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Abdel Abdulai & guest

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Michael Cohl

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Stephen Webb & Danielle Steers

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Sharon Sexton

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Randy Johnson & Sharon Sexton

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Nick Mason

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Michael Joplin (brother of Janis Joplin)

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Michael Joplin & Laura Joplin both bother and sister of Janis Joplin

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Mary Bridget Davies & Randy Johnson

A Night with Janis Joplin Image

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Mary Bridget Davies (as Janis Joplin)

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Mary Bridget Davies, Randy Johnson & Sharon Sexton

A Night with Janis Joplin Image

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Choolwe Laina Muntanga, Kalisha Amaris, Mary Bridget Davies (as Janis Joplin), Georgia Bradshaw & Danielle Steers

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Kalisha Amaris

A Night with Janis Joplin Image

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Georgia Bradshaw

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Danielle Steers

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Choolwe Laina Muntanga

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Curtain Call

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Curtain Call

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Curtain Call

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Curtain Call

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Curtain Call

A Night with Janis Joplin Image

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Curtain Call where Michael Joplin (in black) was joined by Laura Joplin (centre) with cast

A Night with Janis Joplin Image
Curtain Call




