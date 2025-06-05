Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at the Bridge Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production photos have been released from A Midsummer Night’s Dream ahead of the show’s official opening tonight. The immersive production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream is playing a limited run this summer until 20 August.

The production features JJ Feild (Little Disasters, Austenland, Captain America) as Oberon/Theseus, Susannah Fielding (The Merchant of Venice, This Time with Alan Partridge) as Titania/Hippolyta, Emmanuel Akwafo (For the Black Boys…, Sex Education) as Bottom and David Moorst (Killing Eve, Blitz) as Puck/Philostrate. Completing the cast are Paul Adeyefa (A Midsummer Night's Dream – Bridge Theatre) as Demetrius, Hilson Agbangbe (Wonderboy – UK Tour) as Starveling, Bella Aubin (Macbeth – Lyric Hammersmith) as Peaseblossom, Jemima Brown (Why Am I So Single? – West End) as Fairy, Nina Cassells (Swive – Shakespeare’s Globe) as Hermia, Kat Collings (The Lion King – West End) as Moth, Adam Cunis (A Midsummer Night's Dream – Bridge Theatre) as understudy, Ali Goldsmith (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 – Donmar Warehouse) as Cobweb, Hollie Hales (Henry V – The Rose Playhouse) as understudy, Molly Hewitt-Richards (The Secret Garden – Regents Open Air Theatre) as Snug, Felicity Montagu (A Midsummer Night's Dream – Bridge Theatre) as Quince, Lennin Nelson-McClure (A Midsummer Night's Dream – Bridge Theatre) as Mustardseed, Jem Rose (making her professional stage debut) as Snout, Dominic Semwanga (making his professional stage debut) as Flute, Lily Simpkiss (making her professional stage debut) as Helena, Divesh Subaskaran (Life of Pi – UK Tour) as Lysander and David Webber (Small Island – National Theatre) as Egeus.

Joining David Moorst in reprising their roles from the 2019 production are Paul Adeyefa, Felicity Montagu, Lennin Nelson-McClure and Adam Cunis.

Nicholas Hytner directs, with Evening Standard Theatre award-winning production design by Bunny Christie, costumes by Christina Cunningham with additional costumes by Bunny Christie, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound design by Paul Arditti, music by Grant Olding and movement by Arlene Phillips. James Cousins is Co-Director, Co-Movement Director & Intimacy Director, Susanna Peretz is Hair & Makeup Designer.

A Midsummer Night's Dream was first produced at The Bridge in 2019. Its immersive format -- which allows 400 people to stand close to the action with 670 seats wrapped around -- enabled over 100,000 people to see the production six years ago. It was filmed by NTLive.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

