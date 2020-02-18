Advertisement
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The UK and Ireland tour of The Phantom of the Opera opens at Curve, Leicester on 22 February 2020.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

Killian Donnelly will play 'The Phantom', Holly-Anne Hull 'Christine Daaé', Rhys Whitfield 'Raoul', Saori Oda 'Carlotta Giudicelli', Adam Linstead 'Monsieur André', Matt Harrop 'Monsieur Firmin', Francesca Ellis 'Madame Giry', Greg Castiglioni 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Ellie Young 'Meg Giry'. At certain performances the role of 'Christine Daaé' will be played by Anouk Van Laake.

Killian Donnelly will play the role of 'The Phantom' in Leicester, Manchester, Dublin and Birmingham. Casting for the role of 'The Phantom' from Edinburgh onwards will be announced in due course.

The cast is completed by Brad Barnley, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Vinny Coyle, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Lydia Gerrard, Daniel Hall, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Hettie Hobbs, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, James Hume, Michaela Leisk, Janet Mooney, Ian Mowat, Michael Robert-Lowe, Anna Simmons, Nikki Skinner, Anouk Van Laake, Louis Van Leer, Jasmine Wallis and Andrew York.

TOUR DATES

SATURDAY 22 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 21 MARCH 2020
Curve Theatre, Leicester
www.curveonline.co.uk

THURSDAY 26 MARCH - SATURDAY 30 MAY 2020
Palace Theatre, Manchester
www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/

WEDNESDAY 10 JUNE - SATURDAY 18 JULY 2020
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin
www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

WEDNESDAY 29 JULY - SATURDAY 12 SEPTEMBER 2020
Birmingham Hippodrome
www.birminghamhippodrome.com

WEDNESDAY 23 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 31 OCTOBER 2020
Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
www.capitaltheatres.com/your-visit/festival-theatre

WEDNESDAY 4 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 5 DECEMBER 2020
Sunderland Empire
www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland
ON SALE 18 NOVEMBER 2019

WEDNESDAY 9 DECEMBER 2020 - SATURDAY 16 JANUARY 2021
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
www.wmc.org.uk
ON SALE 25 NOVEMBER 2019

WEDNESDAY 20 JANUARY - SATURDAY 20 FEBRUARY 2021
Plymouth Theatre Royal
www.theatreroyal.com
ON SALE SPRING 2020

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Company

Holly-Anne Hull

Killian Donnelly

Rhys Whitfield and Holly-Anne Hull

Ellie Young

