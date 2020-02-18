Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The UK and Ireland tour of The Phantom of the Opera opens at Curve, Leicester on 22 February 2020.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

Killian Donnelly will play 'The Phantom', Holly-Anne Hull 'Christine Daaé', Rhys Whitfield 'Raoul', Saori Oda 'Carlotta Giudicelli', Adam Linstead 'Monsieur André', Matt Harrop 'Monsieur Firmin', Francesca Ellis 'Madame Giry', Greg Castiglioni 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Ellie Young 'Meg Giry'. At certain performances the role of 'Christine Daaé' will be played by Anouk Van Laake.

Killian Donnelly will play the role of 'The Phantom' in Leicester, Manchester, Dublin and Birmingham. Casting for the role of 'The Phantom' from Edinburgh onwards will be announced in due course.

The cast is completed by Brad Barnley, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Vinny Coyle, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Lydia Gerrard, Daniel Hall, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Hettie Hobbs, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, James Hume, Michaela Leisk, Janet Mooney, Ian Mowat, Michael Robert-Lowe, Anna Simmons, Nikki Skinner, Anouk Van Laake, Louis Van Leer, Jasmine Wallis and Andrew York.

TOUR DATES

SATURDAY 22 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 21 MARCH 2020

Curve Theatre, Leicester

www.curveonline.co.uk

THURSDAY 26 MARCH - SATURDAY 30 MAY 2020

Palace Theatre, Manchester

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/

WEDNESDAY 10 JUNE - SATURDAY 18 JULY 2020

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

WEDNESDAY 29 JULY - SATURDAY 12 SEPTEMBER 2020

Birmingham Hippodrome

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

WEDNESDAY 23 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 31 OCTOBER 2020

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

www.capitaltheatres.com/your-visit/festival-theatre

WEDNESDAY 4 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 5 DECEMBER 2020

Sunderland Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland

ON SALE 18 NOVEMBER 2019

WEDNESDAY 9 DECEMBER 2020 - SATURDAY 16 JANUARY 2021

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

www.wmc.org.uk

ON SALE 25 NOVEMBER 2019

WEDNESDAY 20 JANUARY - SATURDAY 20 FEBRUARY 2021

Plymouth Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE SPRING 2020





