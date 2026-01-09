FISH BOWL To Make West End Debut At Sadler’s Wells Peacock Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The acclaimed physical comedy production Fish Bowl will make its West End debut at the Sadler’s Wells Peacock Theatre, located on Portugal Street in London. The production will run from Wednesday, January 28, through Saturday, January 31, 2026, with a press night scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, at 8:00 p.m. The engagement will be presented as part of MimeLondon.

Created by French actor and director Pierre Guillois in collaboration with Olivier Martin-Salvan, Fish Bowl is produced by Compagnie le Fils du Grand Réseau. The production follows a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a subsequent tour, and has received recognition including a Molière Award. The work draws inspiration from Grand-Guignol traditions and uses physical comedy and visual storytelling to explore modern urban life.

Set within a shared living space divided by paper-thin walls, the production follows three neighbors whose individual quirks and talents lead to a series of escalating mishaps. The characters—an accident-prone hoarder, a karaoke enthusiast with a passion for gadgets, and a struggling career-driven figure—navigate a sequence of fires, leaks, and unexpected accidents, alongside moments of connection, vulnerability, and shared resilience.

Writer, director, and actor Pierre Guillois said, “The most fascinating aspect of this creation was the decision to take away the actors' words. From this absence of speech, the show was built, relying on the imagination the actress and two actors were compelled to develop. The characters are not mute; we simply see them at moments when they are not speaking, either because they are alone or because their difficulty in communicating prevents them from expressing even the simplest things, leading them to choose silence.”

He continued, “In this way, the play reveals strong human stakes, centred on modest lives with grand dreams. Through hesitations, pauses and fragmented expressions, the audience discovers stories of wounded pasts, hopes, insecurities and unshakeable strength. We see the characters' inner conflicts and choices, and gradually come to understand their full complexity, which is why the performance can move the audience from laughter to emotion in a single moment.”

The production features a creative team that includes assistant director Robin Causse, Costume Designer Axel Aust, set designer Laura Léonard, lighting designers Marie-Hélène Pinon and David Carreira, hair, wigs, and make-up designer Catherine Saint-Sever, sound designers Roland Auffret and Loïc Le Cadre, and special effects by Abdul Alafrez, Ludovic Perché, Judith Dubois, and Guillaume Junot. The set was created by Atelier JIPANCO in collaboration with the technical team of Le Quartz, Scène nationale de Brest. The running time is approximately 75 minutes.

TICKETS

Fish Bowl will be performed at Sadler’s Wells Peacock Theatre from January 28 through January 31, 2026. Tickets are available through the venue’s box office.