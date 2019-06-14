Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For NOISES OFF at Lyric Hammersmith

Michael Frayn's award winning Noises Off makes a welcome return to the Lyric Hammersmith nearly forty years since it premiered to great acclaim at the theatre in 1982 and instantly became an iconic British comedy. The multi award winning backstage comedy, which runs from 27 June until 27 July, will be directed by Jeremy Herrin and designed by Max Jones in a new production.

With technical brilliance and split-second timing, it takes us behind the scenes with a company of actors in a hilarious and heartfelt tribute to the unpredictability of life in the theatre.

Hailed as one of the funniest plays of all time, Noises Off makes its triumphant return to the Lyric almost 40 years on, in a bold new production byJeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall/This House) for fans to enjoy and new audiences to discover.

The cast includes Lois Chimimba, Jonathan Cullen, Debra Gillett, Amy Morgan, Enyi Okoronkwo, Lloyd Owen, Daniel Rigby, Simon Rouse and Meera Syal.





