Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For NOISES OFF at Lyric Hammersmith

Jun. 14, 2019  

Michael Frayn's award winning Noises Off makes a welcome return to the Lyric Hammersmith nearly forty years since it premiered to great acclaim at the theatre in 1982 and instantly became an iconic British comedy. The multi award winning backstage comedy, which runs from 27 June until 27 July, will be directed by Jeremy Herrin and designed by Max Jones in a new production.

With technical brilliance and split-second timing, it takes us behind the scenes with a company of actors in a hilarious and heartfelt tribute to the unpredictability of life in the theatre.

Hailed as one of the funniest plays of all time, Noises Off makes its triumphant return to the Lyric almost 40 years on, in a bold new production byJeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall/This House) for fans to enjoy and new audiences to discover.

The cast includes Lois Chimimba, Jonathan Cullen, Debra Gillett, Amy Morgan, Enyi Okoronkwo, Lloyd Owen, Daniel Rigby, Simon Rouse and Meera Syal.



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For NOISES OFF at Lyric Hammersmith
  • John Partridge Stars In The UK Tour Of CABARET
  • Photo Flash: First Look at THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at London's Royal Festival Hall
  • Full Casting Announced For UK Premiere Of FALSETTOS - Laura Pitt-Pulford, Daniel Boys, Matt Cardle, Oliver Savile, and More to Lead
  • Donmar Warehouse Announces Full Casting For APPROPRIATE
  • VOICES OFF Comes to The Old Vic

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup