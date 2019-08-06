Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the National's HANSARD

Get a peek inside rehearsals for Hansard, a new play by Simon Woods.

Previews run from 22 August with a press night on 3 September continuing in the repertoire until November 25. Hansard will be broadcast live to cinemas in the UK and internationally on 7th November.

It's a summer's morning in 1988 and Tory politician Robin Hesketh has returned home to the idyllic Cotswold house he shares with his wife of 30 years, Diana. But all is not as blissful as it seems. Diana has a stinking hangover, a fox is destroying the garden, and secrets are being dug up all over the place. As the day draws on, what starts as gentle ribbing and the familiar rhythms of marital scrapping quickly turns to blood-sport.

Alex Jennings is cast as Robin Hesketh and Lindsay Duncan as his wife, Diana.

Simon Godwin (Anthony & Cleopatra) directs Simon Wood's witty and devastating portrait of the governing class. Set and costume design by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Jackie Shemesh, movement by Shelley Maxwell, music by Michael Bruce and sound design by Christopher Shutt.

Photo Credit: Catherine Ashmore





