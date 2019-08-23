Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with WORLD'S END

World's End is the debut play from upcoming writer James Corley; an LGBT love story which will run at The King's Head Theatre from 27th August to 21st September and will be the closer of the venue's ever popular Queer Season.

Playing Viv is stage and screen actress Patricia Potter who is best known for the long running and well-loved role of Diane Lloyd in Holby City

In the role of Ben is Tom Milligan who is best known for his portrayal of James Potter Jr, James Potter Sr and Cedric Diggory, and Albus Potter understudy, in the original West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Playing Ylli is Albanian actor Nikolaos Brahimllari and playing his son, Besnik, is Mirlind Bega who graduated in professional dance and musical theatre from Bird College in 2018.

Link to tickets and more information for the show: https://system.spektrix.com/kingsheadtheatre/website/eventdetails.aspx?WebEventId=worldsend



Mirlind Bega with Harry Mackrill Mirlind Bega with Harry Mackrill

with Mirlind Bega Tom Milligan with Mirlind Bega

with Patricia Potter Tom Milligan with Patricia Potter

Harry Mackrill with Patricia Potter Harry Mackrill with Patricia Potter

Patricia Potter Patricia Potter

with Patricia Potter Tom Milligan with Patricia Potter

, Nikolaos Brahimllari Tom Milligan , Nikolaos Brahimllari

Nikolaos Brahimllari with Harry Mackrill Nikolaos Brahimllari with Harry Mackrill

Harry Mackrill with Patricia Potter Harry Mackrill with Patricia Potter

Nikolaos Brahimllari with Patricia Potter Nikolaos Brahimllari with Patricia Potter

James Corley, Harry Mackrill James Corley, Harry Mackrill





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You