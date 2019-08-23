Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with WORLD'S END
World's End is the debut play from upcoming writer James Corley; an LGBT love story which will run at The King's Head Theatre from 27th August to 21st September and will be the closer of the venue's ever popular Queer Season.
Playing Viv is stage and screen actress Patricia Potter who is best known for the long running and well-loved role of Diane Lloyd in Holby City
In the role of Ben is Tom Milligan who is best known for his portrayal of James Potter Jr, James Potter Sr and Cedric Diggory, and Albus Potter understudy, in the original West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Playing Ylli is Albanian actor Nikolaos Brahimllari and playing his son, Besnik, is Mirlind Bega who graduated in professional dance and musical theatre from Bird College in 2018.
Link to tickets and more information for the show: https://system.spektrix.com/kingsheadtheatre/website/eventdetails.aspx?WebEventId=worldsend
Mirlind Bega with Harry Mackrill
Tom Milligan with Mirlind Bega
Tom Milligan with Patricia Potter
Harry Mackrill with Patricia Potter
Patricia Potter
Tom Milligan with Patricia Potter
Tom Milligan, Nikolaos Brahimllari
Nikolaos Brahimllari with Harry Mackrill
Harry Mackrill with Patricia Potter
Nikolaos Brahimllari with Patricia Potter
James Corley, Harry Mackrill