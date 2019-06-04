Photo Flash: Iconic FRIENDS Image Re-created to Mark West End Premiere of EDUCATION, EDUCATION, EDUCATION

Jun. 4, 2019  

Set in 1997, Education, Education, Education celebrates the popular culture, music, fads, school rooms and teaching profession on the day everyone woke up to a Labour Government election victory. To mark the West End premiere of acclaimed theatre company The Wardrobe Ensemble's production, the cast today took to Trafalgar Square to recreate the iconic opening scene of perhaps the most emblematic sitcom of the era, 'Friends', with the landmark London fountains as their backdrop.

The Scotsman Fringe First Award and The Stage Edinburgh Award winning, smash-hit production runs at nearby Trafalgar Studios for four weeks only 31 May - 29 June in co-production with Royal & Derngate, Northampton and Shoreditch Town Hall presented in the West End by Trafalgar Theatre Productions and Eilene Davidson.

Education, Education, Education
Trafalgar Studios 1, 14 Whitehall, London, SW1A 2DY31 May - 29 June
7.30pm, matinees at 2.3opm on Thursdays and Saturdays*
Press Night: 5th June
Box Office: 0844 871 7632/ www.educationplay.co.uk

Photo Credit: James Bullimore

