Photo Flash: First Look at the UK Tour of FLUX

Inspired by interviews with female scientists and the real-life story of Lise Meitner (a physicist who discovered nuclear fission in the late 1930s but whose colleague Otto Hahn was awarded the Nobel Prize for the discovery), Flux charts the story of Kate, a young physicist burning with potential. She struggles to be noticed until a male colleague uncovers her brilliance and pushes her forward. But, just as Kate begins to excel professionally, the balance between life and work suddenly flips. Smoking Apples use extraordinary life-size puppetry, an electrifying set of shadow and light and a filmic score to tell Kate's story as she navigates what it means to be a woman in a male dominated environment.

With a dynamic, tetris-like set based on the periodic table, a blend of live action and shadow puppetry and a thumping 80's soundtrack by award-winning composer Jon Ouin, Flux explores the ever-resonant story of a woman fighting to be heard.

smokingapplestheatre.com

Photo Credit: David Bartholomew





