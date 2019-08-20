Photo Flash: First Look at THE WEATHERMAN at Park Theatre
Park Theatre presents the World Premiere of dark drama, The Weatherman. Written by Eugene O'Hare, the production will star Mark Hadfield, Niamh James, Alec Newman, Cyril Nri and David Schaal. Examining the no go lines people will cross when it's too dangerous to run away, the play, directed by Alice Hamilton, will have a national press night on Wednesday 21 August, 7pm.
Beezer and O'Rourke live on the fringes of society in a dingy London flat, struggling to make ends meet. Despite living life at the bottom of the heap, the savage banter of their dysfunctional relationship keeps the pair afloat.
When their dodgy landlord, Dollar, makes them a 'business' proposition, O'Rourke finds himself selling out for the cost of a few months' rent. The price? Take care of a mystery special package. Just for a few months. Easy job. Easy money. As the weight of a heavy conscience becomes too much to bear, the outlook for tomorrow becomes increasingly dark, with a storm brewing on the horizon.
Eugene O'Hare's first play in Park Theatre's 2019 season shines a light on complicity, and its intriguing web of secrets and lies woven behind closed doors.
Photo Credit: Piers Foley
Cyril Nri, David Schaal, Mark Hadfield, and Alec Newman
Niamh James and Alec Newman
Niamh James and Mark Hadfield
Niamh James
Niamh James
Niamh James, David Schaal, Mark Hadfield, Cyril Nri, and Alec Newman