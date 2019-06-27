Photo Flash: First Look at ON YOUR FEET in London

Gloria and Emilio Estefan's smash-hit musical comes to London direct from Broadway for a strictly limited season. On Your Feet! is the inspiring true love story of Emilio and Gloria and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom.

Starring Christie Prades (In the Heights, West Side Story), reprising her role as Gloria Estefan, George Ioannides (Annie, Mamma Mia!, An Officer and a Gentleman) as Emilio Estefan, Philippa Stefani (Rent, In the Heights, Wicked) as the Alternate Gloria Estefan, Madalena Alberto (Evita, Cats, Les Misérables) as Gloria Fajardo and Karen Mann (Sister Act, Fiddler on the Roof, Sweeney Todd) as Consuelo.

This exhilarating musical features some of the most iconic pops songs of the era, including 'Rhythm Is Gonna Get You', 'Conga', 'Get On Your Feet', 'Don't Want To Lose You Now' and '1-2-3'. Directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and book by Academy Award® winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman).

Winner of 26 Grammy awards, Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records worldwide. Emilio Estefan is a founding member of the pioneering Miami Sound Machine, who created a brand new Latin crossover sound - fusing infectious Cuban rhythms with American pop and disco.

Get On Your Feet! at the London Coliseum, summer 2019!

