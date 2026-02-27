Photos: 41st Annual Artios Awards Celebrate Excellence in Casting

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casting Society (CSA) honored excellence in casting at the 41st Annual Artios Awards on February 26, 2026, with ceremonies held in Los Angeles, New York, and London. See photos from inside the ceremony.

The events recognized casting directors across feature films, scripted and unscripted television, commercials, and theatre.

The Los Angeles ceremony took place at the The Beverly Hilton and was hosted by Harvey Guillén. In New York, Jeff Hiller hosted at the Edison Ballroom, while Jessica Gunning led the London ceremony at One Moorgate Place. More than 1,200 guests attended across the three locations.

Among the projects recognized during the evening were Sinners, The Pitt, The Studio, and Zootopia 2.

At the Los Angeles event, Milo Manheim presented the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement to Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

Presenters included François Arnaud, Mark Hamill, Marcia Gay Harden, Camryn Manheim, Supriya Ganesh, Skye P. Marshall, and Marlee Matlin.

In New York, Javier Muñoz presented the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Additional presenters included Natalie Venetia Belcon, Zach Cherry, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Carmen Ejogo, J. Harrison Ghee, Francis Jue, Li Jun Li, Luke Manley, Sepideh Moafi, Tony Vlachos, and Zoë Winters.

The Artios Awards continue to spotlight the work of casting professionals who shape performances across film, television, theatre, and commercial media worldwide.

Photo Credit: 2025 Artios Awards