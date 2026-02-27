Photos: English National Ballet In Rehearsal for BODY & SOUL

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsal images have been released for BODY & SOUL, a new double bill from English National Ballet featuring works by Crystal Pite and Kameron N. Saunders. The programme will run at Sadler’s Wells from March 19–28, 2026, before touring to Theatre Royal Plymouth from April 30–May 2, 2026.

The programme opens with the UK premiere of Body and Soul (Part 1) by Pite, marking the first time English National Ballet has presented her choreography. The work examines the conflicting impulses that shape individual identity, moving from intimate duets to large ensemble passages that emphasize precision and fluidity.

Completing the evening is Proper Conduct, a world premiere by Saunders. Known for his work across concert dance and commercial performance, Saunders introduces a contemporary piece that imagines a society defined by scrutiny and observation, where visibility influences value and behavior is continually negotiated.

Post-performance talks are scheduled for March 20 and 21.

Photo Credit: Isabella Turolla



English National Ballet Dancers

