Photo Flash: First Look at Hayley Atwell and the Cast of ROSMERSHOLM in Action

Sonia Friedman Productions have today released production images for Rosmersholm which began previews at the Duke of York's Theatre on 24th April.

Tom Burke (Strike, The Musketeers) plays the soulful John Rosmer haunted by history and tradition. Hayley Atwell (Howards End, Captain America) is Rebecca West, an enigmatic and unpredictable, free-spirited heroine. Giles Terera (Hamilton, West End) is Andreas Kroll, a powerful moral voice, who struggles to reconcile his friendship to Rosmer amidst the changing political tides.

Henrik Ibsen's classic examination of a country in state of political flux has been adapted by Duncan MacMillan and is directed by Ian Rickson. The cast also includes Lucy Briers (Wolf Hall, West End/Broadway) as Mrs Helseth, Jake Fairbrother (Lady from the Sea, Donmar Warehouse) as Peter Mortensgaard and Peter Wight (The Birthday Party, West End) as Ulrik Brendel.

An election looming. A country on the brink. A rabid press baying for blood. At the centre of the storm is Rosmersholm, the grand house of an influential dynasty. This is where the future will be decided by John Rosmer - a man torn between the idealised hope of the future and the ghosts of his past.

Rosmersholm began performances at the Duke of York's Theatre on April 24th. The production opens on May 2nd. The run will end on July 20th.

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions

With Brenda Leff, Colin Callender, John Gore, Bradford W. Edgerton Living Trust, 1001 Nights Productions, Burnt Umber Productions, Tulchin Bartner Productions.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson





